ASHLAND The next meeting of the Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club will be Aug. 10. The group will be discussing the three-part horror collection, “Within” by Edmund Stone.
From the back of the book: “Three unique stories all with a common theme. ‘Within’ brings together the plight of three women, all broken but strong. Each story shows a unique situation they are up against and how they cope with the terror they are faced with.”
Edmund Stone is a writer of horror and fantasy living in a quaint river town in the Ohio Valley with his wife, three dogs, and a plethora of cats.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Conquest Books, 2824 Holt St. The group reads books written by Appalachian authors and/or with Appalachian themes. To learn more, join their Facebook group at @appalachianbookclub.