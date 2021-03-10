The multiple waves of ice and snow, accompanied by freezing temperatures and followed by heavy rains, wreaked havoc on the area.
Many area residents were forced to endure days without electricity and telephone service, and in some cases the loss of water as well.
Dan Rice, who lives in Rush, was without power for a total of 11 days as the services were sporadically interrupted and restored.
“I have to really give those guys credit,” Rice said of the crews working during the storms. “They never stopped, and I’m not really sure if any of them even got a full night’s sleep through all this.”
Rice said that he and his wife lost power almost immediately.
“It was like being inside of a giant bowl of Rice Krispies cereal,” he said. “The sound of the snapping and popping of the ice and the falling tree branches was constant. And there were tree branches hitting the house. Nothing big, about the size of my arm or a little bigger, but inside the house it sounded like a whole tree had fallen on the roof.”
It was no surprise, he said, when he looked down the road and saw about 20 trees on the roadway between his house and the local fire department.
Fortunately, Rice said, he and his wife were not forced to do without heat.
“I had a kerosene heater I used to heat my building,” Rice said. “And between that and the fireplace we stayed warm. And I was lucky that I had a small butane camp stove, so we could cook a few things. We set a pan on the kerosene heater to boil water so we could make instant coffee.”
This, and a couple of battery-operated lanterns helped him ride out the effects of the storm, but being without power caused all of the food in his refrigerator to spoil.
Rice said he and his wife managed to keep up their spirits, and he added he was able to read a few books he had been wanting to read while waiting for services to be restored.
“Most people in this area are ‘old school,’” Rice said. “We know how to make do when we have to.”
He even managed to joke about the storms being a lousy birthday present. His birthday is in February, and since recently he had been teaching himself to play guitar, his wife bought him an electric guitar as a birthday present — just in time to not be able to play it. But this was something he immediately remedied when the power came back on for good.
Pam Church also lives in Rush, but her experiences during the storms were complicated by medical issues. Rice said her power went off almost immediately during the second wave of storms. The disruption of the service dramatically increased the anxiety of her special-needs daughter, and caused her to stop eating or drinking in response to her rising anxiety level. Fearing this would cause her to become dehydrated or have other health complications, Church said that she decided to take her to King’s Daughters Medical Center.
“The ambulance had to come and pick us up in a four-wheel drive,” Church said. Once at the hospital, her daughter was treated and given fluids through an IV over a period of about three hours, she said.
“By that time we were stuck, because no one was going anywhere,” she said. About an hour later, Church said a nurse gave her the number for Emergency Management, and told her it might be able to get her back home. She called the number, and later the National Guard transported Church and her daughter to the warming center that had been set up at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
Church and her daughter spent several days at the warming center. She said the experience was interesting.
“I met a lot of good people there,” she said. Church said that there were people of all ages there for various reasons from power outages to blocked roadways, but a lot of the people she met there were older area residents who also had underlying medical issues. Church, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said her heart went out to them, especially.
During the day, volunteers helped people, but most nights the only person there aside from those who needed to be there was the building security guard. So, Church said she tried to help those with physical issues by asking for extra blankets to use for cushions, as well as offering help for some to get to the facilities and back to their beds.
“A lot of people were just scared,” Church said. “So I did what my mother taught me, and helped take care of them.”
Church said she liked to think that any help she provided would be reciprocated if necessary. She said she was grateful for the help of the warming center to so many residents.
“I was glad to leave when we finally got to go home that Sunday,” Church said. “But they did a good job in a bad situation, and we were grateful for it.”