Brian Nimmo began as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy in 1987. He spent eight years on active duty and is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
Nimmo’s military career began in North Chicago at Great Lakes where he attended boot camp in December 1987.
“Going through boot camp in the middle of winter in that part of the world was a lot of fun,” Nimmo said sarcastically.
He trained as a hospital corpsman and “finished up aviation medicine school and went to a squadron,” the veteran said. He was stationed aboard the USS Midway, the only forward deployed aircraft carrier at the time, which was home ported out of Yokosuka, Japan. Nimmo was deployed on board the Midway in early March of 1989 and was on the carrier until after the seize fire of Desert Storm in Spring of 1991.
The USS Midway was a permanent station and Nimmo’s only shipboard assignment.
“On the Midway, I flew medevac, so we would go pick patients … sometimes we were picking up military, sometimes it could be a civilian, but we would go pick them up from a ship that didn’t have the medical capacity that we had on board,” said Nimmo.
For the almost two years Nimmo was aboard the USS Midway, he was at sea. Though he was technically stationed in Japan, the needs of the United States military in the Persian Gulf took the Midway across the water to other side of Asia following the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Nimmo was in Japan for only a few months of his time on the aircraft carrier.
An operational deployment wasn’t the plan for the USS Midway while Nimmo was aboard. The ship was to be decommissioned and take its final deployment with the crew aboard through Oceania.
“Our fun cruise of going to the Philippines and over the West Pacific to Hobart, Tasmania and Sidney, Australia — a sailor’s dream of ports — going places we hadn’t seen yet,” Nimmo said. “Everyone was looking forward to this cruise and since it was the last cruise, we were certain the Navy was going to do something for us.”
The sailor recalled that the crew on the ship had additional motives against Saddam Hussein as they were on their way to the Gulf.
“We were just going to have fun and Saddam invaded Kuwait and we couldn’t stand the guy because we were going to the Persian Gulf instead of doing what was going to be a super fun cruise for us, so we wanted to get him for reasons that weren’t on CNN,” Nimmo said.
The Midway began its way from Japan to the Persian Gulf in August and got to it’s deployment location in October. The ship made stops in preparation for its duties in Desert Storm. Nimmo remembers the timeline “because the Reds won the World Series, they were supposed to get swept by the A’s and we ended up sweeping the A’s,” he said.
Those on the Midway from the area were all watching the World Series as they traveled across the sea. Enjoying the American pastime is how Nimmo met a fellow sailor on the Midway from Ashland. When the man from Ashland heard Nimmo speaking, he could hear home. He asked Nimmo, a Huntington native, where he was from. The two then bonded and are still good friends today.
“It took being stationed in Yukosko, Japan, for a guy from Huntington and a guy from Ashland to meet each other,” Nimmo remembered. “But we were there because all the people that were from here, and where Reds fans were watching the World Series.”
The USS Midway had daily preparation with flight ops 18 hours a day then around in December things began to change.
“The aircraft took off and we just started watching them and just wondering if they were going to land with bombs still,” said Nimmo.
He can recall the day the attacks began. He was on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier.
“It was around 2 a.m. local time … and it was just amazing,” Nimmo recalled. “We looked up at the sky and after the planes had launched from our ships, they were lined up just wing tip to wing tip. There was just a row of aircraft moving across the sky and all moving in one wave.”
Nimmo explained that was the first time seeing the aircraft moving in such a way. “Those of us on the flight deck at the time, we were confident that this wasn’t another training exercise, that this wasn’t just practice,” the veteran said.
Those on board waited to see if the aircraft would return with their bombs.
“It was getting daylight and the aircraft started arriving back and their wings were bare, so we knew it had started at that point,” said Nimmo.
After the start of the attacks, Nimmo said the corpsmen were “bracing for shock” when Iraqi aircraft were inbound toward the ship. They didn’t know if an attack would be launched against the carrier. His role of hospital corpsman meant he was waiting on the flight deck “ready for what could be a pretty big number of casualties,” said Nimmo, adding he was thankful they never experienced that on the Midway.
Following the ceasefire of Desert Storm, Nimmo was flown off the USS Midway in the Spring of 1991. The aircraft carrier was still in the Persian Gulf at the time, but Nimmo was headed home to Huntington.
“I was one of the first people who had made it back home from our area,” said the veteran.
Approximately 200 or more people gathered at Tri-State Airport to welcome Nimmo home, a moment he is grateful for and has reflected on over the years.
“It was an incredible experience and I think about that because that’s how I was received home after Desert Storm,” he expanded. “I think about our Vietnam veterans, they didn’t get to experience that, many of them. Some of them got that and parade and all that stuff, but our Vietnam veterans in particular, they didn’t receive that and I’ve reflected on that throughout the years … them missing out on that reception, it’s a big deal and it’s stuck with me my entire lifetime.”
Following Nimmo’s memorable reception in Huntington, he took a couple weeks of leave before beginning his role as an Aviation Physiology Technician in Pensacola, Florida. He conducted altitude training and water survival for the aviation aircrews. “We took them up about 20,000 feet, took them off oxygen, let them get silly, then we would put them back on oxygen and get them un-silly,” Nimmo explained. “That’s what I did for a living. Then I got out of the Navy, came back here and went to school at Marshall.”
Nimmo finished graduate school at Marshall, where he earned a Masters degree in Occupational Health and Safety. Part of his training was conducted at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
Nimmo went on to work in the private sector in South Carolina before working at the VA Medical Centers in Asheville, then Beckley and back to Huntington.
When asked about how he went from Marshall to the VA in Huntington, Nimmo laughed as he said, “that was a piece of cake.”
His love of fellow veterans and the Huntington area brought him back to the VAMC where he serves as the director. It like destiny, he said.
“I have a lifetime, from the time I was 17 years old preparing me, experiences I think I had to go through to prepare me to do what I’m doing today,” said Nimmo.