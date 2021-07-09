Adam Tallent sat in his computer class at Raceland High School having just finished basic training for the Army National Guard weeks before his senior year began. Like many classrooms across the country, on Sept. 11, 2001, the TV was turned to a news station and Tallent watched as the World Trade Center towers fell.
Tallent had been recruited to the National Guard at age 16, but had to wait until he was 17 to sign the papers and officially become a part of the Guard. Tallent enlisted March 8, 2001, and served with 201st Engineer Battalion out of Ashland for 13 and a half years.
He enlisted as a junior and trained to be a soldier at Fort Jackson during the summer. He had to wait to finish his MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) training after graduation, but basic training changed his perspective on life and leadership.
“It was the first time I really got to be an adult, be out on my own and experience leadership and how hard that people put in work to things,” he said. “I had worked before on farms and things, but this was different.”
Tallent returned to the classroom for his senior year with a different outlook.
“I owed it to myself to be more respectful to teachers, pay more attention to stuff. I no longer wanted to fail at anything. I wanted to do my best 100%,” said Tallent.
Tallent recalled the day he witnessed the towers fall. “I was just a new soldier at this time, wet behind the ear. I stood up and I was in shock,” Tallent remembered. “I went to the principal’s office. I was looking for our Sergeant Major trying to find out if he left. I actually didn’t know what to do.”
The Sergeant Major was a technical education teacher at Raceland. Tallent went to find the teacher and fellow member of the 201st.
“I must have to go report,” he recalled thinking. “’Cause I had known this was an attack.”
The new soldier located the Sergeant Major, and the teacher reassured Tallent that they didn’t need to do anything at the moment. Tallent said the officer laughed and told him they would receive orders. He just needed to wait.
Those orders didn’t come immediately. Tallent finished high school and his MOS training. Then orders came for the unit to be deployed to Iraq. At the last minute orders changed and the 201st was deployed stateside.
“I went to Fort Campbell, Bluegrass Army Depot, Fort Knox,” Tallent recalled. The unit provided base security “’cause this was in the aftermath of 9/11. They hadn’t built up base security to what it is now.”
Tallent said ID checks and other protocols weren’t common on bases — “pre-90s, it wasn’t really hard to get onto a base.”
When deployed under federal orders, the National Guard becomes just like active duty military. However, the Guard also takes state orders from the governor for other types of missions.
“On the stateside mission, it was literally no different than being an active duty soldier,” Tallent said. “We just came in, did our job, had leave. I was just like any other soldier stationed at Fort Knox. We did everything they did.”
The mission lasted about two years, and then Tallent and the unit returned to Kentucky.
Tallent enlisted with his best friends from school. Some, like Tallent, enlisted prior to Sept. 11; others joined because of the attacks.
“I deployed with nine soldiers in my unit that I went to high school with,” said Tallent. They chose the Guard for the ability to serve locally and the country as a whole.
“You get more opportunity to serve your community,” said Tallent of the National Guard. “I got the great opportunity to go to Wheeling, West Virginia, when I was very young to help with the (Hurricane Ivan) recovery effort. I wouldn’t have gotten those opportunities to come and help the people in my community with being able to be deployed with state missions.”
Tallent explained that the governor of each state has the power to send order to get boots on the ground for flood, hurricane relief or other state emergencies.
“There may be something you need to get 200 guys on real quick,” he said. The National Guard can be called on to “clear these roads, clear these obstacles, provide food relief to people, pop up some shelters impromptu-ly to get people a place to stay, provide hot meals, that’s really the big difference between them and the reserves. You can’t do those type of missions if you’re in the reserves.”
The National Guard’s ability to serve locally and deploy on federal orders was appealing to Tallent and his friends, but they wanted to do it together.
“I think the biggest appeal was that I was with my people,” Tallent said of why he chose the Guard. “When we went to Afghanistan, I was with my Sergeant Major, (who) was my high school shop teacher. My best friend was over there and I couldn’t imagine letting my best friend go to Afghanistan without me having his back and vice versa.”
Quick Promotion
Tallent was promoted to Staff Sergeant when he was 23, which was quite young for the role. Having enlisted at 17, Tallent had years of experience despite his age, and more experience than many others in the unit.
He was placed into a Lieutenant’s slot and was his company’s intelligence officer, helping in the planning process. Tallent kept up with the physical training and counter IED training everyone in the unit completed and added more training.
“After everyone else was done for the day, I went in and did cultural training, language training, anything I could learn about the region and the area,” he said. “And there’s some nights I think I only got like three or four hours of sleep for months, just to do the extra training it takes to be the leadership.”
The grueling hours gave Tallent an appreciation for the officers above him and the work they put in.
“I saw how much extra that they had to put into everything that people don’t know about,” he said.
Tallent worked as the intelligence officer for about 10 to 12 weeks. Missions, roles and jobs can change on a moment’s notice and Tallent worked to become “a jack of all trades.”
The former guardsman worked throughout his military career to keep his skillset wide and diverse so he could stay with his unit and the friends with whom he enlisted.
“When I ETS’d I had three different military MOS’s and two different military skill identifiers,” Tallent said. “Power Generation Equipment Repair, Track Vehicle Mechanic with the Hotel Recovery Identifier and Army Instructor Identifier and Combat Engineer, which is my favorite. That’s the one where you get to build things and then blow things up.”
Tallent was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009. He and his unit braved many firsts with new technology. The unit was the first to field ground-penetrating radar, which Tallent credits to much of the unit’s success.
“That was a really big deal to us, and a really big deal to the mission of Afghanistan,” said Tallent.
“I was really proud of my unit over there, they found so many IEDs. The unit was actually put in for a valorous unit citation. That’s the equivalent of a silver star, but on the unit level,” explained Tallent.
For the 201st, which was deployed under the 101st Air Born, the combat engineers primarily worked in counter IED (Improvised Explosive Device). Combat engineers also include para-rescue, special operations and infantry.
“The combat engineer is one of the most dangerous jobs that there is in the military … because you’re literally going out there and looking for them (IEDs),” said Tallent.
The former staff sergeant has been on the missions where IEDs were found. “Luckily anything that I went on, I was fortunate to never get struck by one. But a lot of that’s because of the equipment.”
Tallent acknowledged the outcry of the public at the time, calling for the best equipment possible to keep the soldiers safe, and that equipment made a difference for Tallent and his unit.
Most of the job was “going out there, looking at the equipment, taking it slow and trying to find the stuff, sometimes, EOD or explosive ordnance disposal would look for it and try to take it apart and disassemble it and find the bad guys that put that stuff out there,” he said.
Tallent said the locals wanted the EODs and the people placing them gone. Tallent learned a lot about the people in Afghanistan. During a humanitarian mission, Tallent’s unit was the first to build a bridge in Afghanistan.
“The people that were, the locals really liked that. That was big,” Tallent recalled. “It helped people travel through that area and to just give them more commerce and stability. That’s a big deal for a region like that when you, just to be able to get across a road sooner.”
Missions Accomplished
His service brought a lot of positives. As he completed missions, Tallent learned more and discovered similarities of the average person in Afghanistan and the people of Appalachia.
“I got to meet a lot of really interesting people,” he remembers. “And I realized that going over there, that they are, in those regions, they are a lot like us in Appalachia. They’re very good at building something out of nothing. And they’re very, very prideful … they don’t necessarily have a lot of money like people in our region. There’s a lot of poverty, but what they do have, they’re prideful and they don’t care to share it.”
Tallent shared about a friend who took the time to learn and attempt to speak the language when working with some of the locals and helping building plumbing.
“Respect is a big thing with them. They’re the type of people that if you treat them right, and they will just, they will bend over backwards to help you,” Tallent shared about the people. “Because he tried to speak the language and showed them that respect they would do anything, anything that they asked and they learned so much.”
Other missions were transporting missions, but all are “equally as dangerous and that’s why they work so hard to find these counter IEDs,” said Tallent.
Willing to Sacrifice
Tallent shared about one mission in particular where the unit stopped at a checkpoint with the Afghan National Police. When the police didn’t want to continue on, the leadership decided that was a red flag that they were set to be attacked and rerouted the convoy to keep them out of harm’s way.
Tallent was a passenger in a transport vehicle that had less armor and no weapon. His friend Alejandro was driving. As the convoy made their way through the country a vehicle seeming to be traveling 90 mph or more was headed toward the convoy.
Tallent made eye contact with his friend in the driver’s seat and in a split second — without a word uttered — Alejandro moves the vehicle in front of the oncoming danger.
Just weeks prior a 500-pound VBIED hit a friend of theirs in an almost identical situation. The friend was able to walk away, but that wasn’t always the case. A VBIED is a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.
Alejandro moved the vehicle and Tallent drew his weapon.
“I was sitting behind bulletproof glass,” he said. “I did draw my weapon, but there was nothing I could do. It was basically just a bluff at that point.”
The oncoming vehicle stopped.
“I locked eyes with the driver and then my heart was racing because I thought I was gone at that point,” said Tallent. “The only thing I was thinking in my mind is, I remember thanking Alejandro for turning because I couldn’t.”
Tallent noticed there were four people in the car, and it became apparent that they were not a threat so he re-holstered his weapon. The people in the car were visibly shaken, he said; they were shaken, too.
“We really had someone protecting us over there,” Tallent said.
He doesn’t know, and said he’ll never know if his friend truly knew he wanted him to turn in front of the vehicle. He did.
“No one would have ever known anyways, but that was just a random day on the week that no one would ever really know about that,” said Tallent. “He was willing to sacrifice his life, and mine, at a moment’s notice, just to save the truck of six or eight guys right behind us. He’s a hero that’d probably never get mentioned and that’s all of them.”
Tallent said there are stories of bravery every day that no one hears because the worst didn’t happen.
“I could go on and on about the near misses and the bravery of people that it turned out it wasn’t,” he said. “It’s like jumping on a hand grenade that didn’t explode. So I love those guys. There’s a million heroes that are over there that you will never know.”
‘Not Giving Up’
Tallent continues to serve in his role as an Information Technology Specialist in for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He credits his time in the Guard and his senior officers for setting him up for success outside of the military.
“There’s absolutely no doubt that me and my friends, none of us would be where we are in life without the military,” he said. “You always have to take the good with the bad, the positives, the hardships.”
Tallent learned many skills and how to do many jobs during his 13-plus years in the National Guard. What stands out to him the most is the leadership, respect and attitude of persistence that makes the largest difference in his life today.
“Learning how to respect people and understanding the benefits, the consequences and just understanding that,” Tallent said. “There’s a lot of technical skills that I picked up in the military, but there’s nothing compared to the attitude and the outlook on life that you have. And learning how to take yourself, break yourself down and build yourself back up stronger.”
Tallent won’t give up when he encounters a problem. He came back from basic training not wanting to fail and never giving less than 100%.
“I wish that I could sit here and tell you that I’m the smartest IT guy in the world, that I’m just a wiz with computers, but I’m not,” he said. “There’s so many people that’s so much smarter than me in IT every day. When it comes to that type of stuff, it’s about not giving up. It’s about trying to find some way that you can to solve that problem.”
He compared his current role to that of a combat engineer. They both require figuring out how to fix a problem. Both require “an attitude of not giving up,” he said.
“(It’s) learning how to treat people so they want to help you,” expressed Tallent. “Learning how to bring people and an organization together that want to be on the same team, that have the same goals and figuring out how to get there together because every single one of us isn’t a superstar or superstar athlete, but when you work together you can achieve great things. We’re proof of that. And I’m proof that anyone can do it if you just don’t stop.”
