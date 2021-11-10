CATLETTSBURG Ask Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney about local government and he’ll tell you it’s where the rubber meets the road, where the officials have to answer directly to the people.
And sometimes that person is his own mother.
On Tuesday, residents of the Briarwood subdivision outside of Catlettsburg came to the fiscal court meeting during public comment to tender a petition asking the fiscal court to install stop signs. Led by U.S. Army Ranger Eric Jude, the residents said there are many kids who play in the neighborhood and cars cut through it at high rates of speed.
Chaney saw a familiar face in the crowd.
“For the record, Debbie Chaney is my mother,” the judge-executive said.
“When you’re fighting a battle, you bring everything you can,” Jude joked.
Jude, Debbie Chaney and the other residents said in recent years there have been two automobile accidents and at least one death in the subdivision.
In fact, Jude said he happened upon one wreck and had to pull the motorist out, just feet away from a gas line. Debbie Chaney said a car had flipped over on its top into someone’s yard.
“Something needs to be done about this,” she said.
They called on the court to install three stop signs along Briarwood Drive to slow down traffic, particularly in the area of Lone Oak, where there’s an estimated 25 kids who are playing the block.
However, not everyone was in agreement.
One man, who was there to complain about excessive sewer charges, said he lived in the neighborhood for 39 years and believes stop signs would be “overkill.”
Pointing out a number of the streets proposed are dead ends, he said most motorists would perform a rolling stop and “zoom on through.” He said the solution to the safety concerns is for children to not play in the streets.
“Things have changed,” Jude said. “Cars have gotten faster, people are less accountable for their actions. I don’t want our kids to play in the streets, but we can’t just keep them in our yards. They need to be able to be kids.”
Judge Chaney said he would have a study done by the road department and should have a solution next month.
After the stop sign hearing, the Briarwood man with the sewer bill said he was charged high fees after running his pressure washer. He scolded Chaney for not returning two phone calls he made to his office, but complimented Commissioner Larry Brown for calling him back.
The Briarwood man said when he ran his pressure washer, the water just soaked into the ground and did not go down a drain.
“There ought to be some method where a person running his pressure washer doesn’t get penalized for maintaining his property,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with the water bill. That’s fine. I’ll pay that. But that water runoff isn’t getting treated. So why should I get charged $300 for it?”
Usually, it’s only about $30 a month, the man said.
Chaney told the man the fiscal court can’t set the sewer rates — he said Sanitation District 4 is in charge of that.
“We appoint them to the board, but they make the decisions,” Chaney said. “I don’t like it either.”
Scott Whitson, the chair of SD 4, messaged Chaney via Facebook comments during the meeting to tell the man come down to a meeting and talk it over.
After getting the sewer bill sorted out, next up was the de facto delegate of Westwood, Suzanne Griffith. Keyed up and with high energy, Griffith said Fourth of July went well in Westwood and asked about a summer concert series in the parks.
She then went on to to compliment the court about getting some roads repaved in the county and doubled down on more sidewalks in Ashland.
Pointing to the Briarwood folks, she said, “I’m with you. I’m all about sidewalks. That’s what we need.”
Griffith then handed out a binder full of papers to the commissioners that contained comprehensive plans from other jurisdictions.
“I think there are a lot of good things happening in this county, but we need to get it down in writing with a comprehensive plan,” Griffith said. “Ashland has one, Boone County has one. They have real nice plans. We can use it to focus on transportation, community facilities, economic development, all of that.”
Griffith said it would be a “huge process” but the fiscal court could tap into active community members to get the plan together.
“I want the vision to be written down and articulated,” Griffith said.
Chaney said the county is working toward that with Retail Strategies, which will give a plan on the retail development side of Boyd County.
“It’s never been done before in Boyd County,” Chaney said.
Here are some other odds and ends from Boyd County Fiscal:
• The court unanimously approved a civil and environmental engineering proposal to have an outside firm document storm water run off. Chaney said the county was doing it, but it got to be too much. The cost of outsourcing the work would be about $5,300 a year, Chaney said.
• The court unanimously approved a resolution for the Ashland Regional Airport to receive a grant.
• The court unanimously approved appointments and reappointments at the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Board, the Boyd County Extension Office Board, the Cannonsburg Fire Board and the Boyd County Public Library Board of Trustees.
• Chaney issued proclamations for Nurse Practitioner Week and Sophia Newsome, a local student who is a state cross country champion.
• The court unanimously adopted an amendment to the alcohol ordinance, moving licensing fees from the 10th of the month to the 20th of each month in order to get it on the same page with other county due dates.
• The court unanimously approved a Hazard Mitigation Plan to be submitted to FEMA by the FIVCO Area Development District. The plan has to be signed off by the 20 jurisdictions in the FIVCO area and approved by FEMA so the areas can receive federal fundings for disasters, such as ice storms and flooding. Gary Patton with FIVCO brought a resolution to the public comment section and asked the court to cast a vote right then and there, explaining that everything needs lined out by Jan. 27, 2022, so there’s no interruption to receiving coverage. He said FIVCO is usually given 18 months to write a plan, but FEMA only gave it six months. After County Attorney Phil Hedrick looked it over, the board went ahead and signed off on it.
