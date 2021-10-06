RUSSELL Revitalize Russell conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for a new business opening in downtown Russell.
Elisabeth and Company, will provide for all the floral needs of the community with products ranging from fresh cut flowers, crafts and decor from local artisans, and specialty soaps and other products produced and sourced locally.
Owners Elisabeth Carr and Wendy Matney said their goal is to give local shoppers a destination for all their decorating needs — even offering some pieces of furniture upon which other products are displayed — and providing a space for local producers to offer their items to the public.
Carr said both she and Matney work for local lawyer Tracy Frye, and one day Carr was talking to them about her desire to start a mobile flower business, selling floral items from a truck, along the lines of the food trucks which are popular in the area. Sometime later, Carr said Frye asked her to look out the window from the third floor of her law office.
“She pointed out the building and said, ‘This is your new flower shop.’ When I asked her what she meant, she told me that she wanted me to set up my flower shop there,” Carr said. “So, I immediately turned to Wendy and said, ‘You’re going to do this with me.’”
Carr said the business is technically what would be called a floral studio.
“We have a little bit more than just flowers and bouquets,” she explained. “Right now, we have at least nine local vendors, and almost everything here is made locally.”
“All of this is made by local artisans,” Matney said. Some vendors are from Raceland, whereas others are from across the river in Wheelersburg, Ohio, and other local communities such as Kitts Hill. The door hangers, plaques and soaps the new shop carries are all produced locally, as are the prints and painting.
“We have exclusive Elias Reynolds prints made just for Elisabeth and Company,” Matney pointed out. The originals are displayed at the storefront, she said, and the prints are available in any quantity.
“The soap and lip balms are made by a lady from Kitts Hill,” Matney said. “They are completely organic, and she grows everything she uses to make them.”
Matney said the same producer offers sachet and dried flowers as well, and these are also showcased in the floral studio.
“We also have soy candles from Garrison,” Carr said. “And we have ground coffee out of Pikeville; he roasts it the day we order it, so it’s always fresh. We have macramé by Kelsie out of South Point, Ohio, and Macramé Market by Emily Browning out of Raceland. We also have Chris Boggs with H and L Laser. He does all of our laser work, so you can bring in a cutting board, clocks, glass or anything like that. And we have baby Afghans, made by Jean Lyons. And my sister, Ashley Boggs (Blues Bandanas) makes dog bandanas. And we also have hand-beaded jewelry and decorations.”
The floral boutique, of course, sells fresh flowers, but it also makes wreaths and bouquets for a variety of occasions from weddings to homecoming events.
“And on Saturday we are going to have a live flower bar,” Matney said. “People can come in and choose their own flowers and we will hand-wrap them.”
The live flower bar will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, Matney said, and Elisabeth and Company invites everyone to come visit them, and to check their social media for upcoming events.