CATLETTSBURG A man and a woman were taken into custody over the weekend after Boyd County deputies pulled them over in truck stolen in Lawrence County, Kentucky, according to court records.
Joshua Ray, 39, of Ashland, and Brenda J. Shannon, 39, of Louisa, were both charged with receiving stolen property of less than $10,000 in value. Ray, who is free on bond, was also charged with first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense) and attempted evidence tampering.
Shannon is currently being held on a $1,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.
An arrest citation states deputies pulled over the truck Sunday on U.S. 23 and arrested the pair after the truck was confirmed as stolen.
When Ray was taken to the jail, he tried to conceal a baggie of suspected heroin in his hand, the citation states. A deputy asked him to open his hand, but Ray refused, so he was taken to the ground and forced to release his grip, court records show.
(606) 326-2653 |