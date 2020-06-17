ASHLAND Three people are in custody after an Ashland police officer spotted a stolen car Sunday morning, according to a criminal citation.
It all happened during a patrol in the bus station parking lot by Riverfront Park, the citation states. The officer noted a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla parked in a one hour spot, court records show.
Three people got out of the car: 28-year-old Charles D. Perkins, 23-year-old Jasmine Mullins and 28-year-old Michael Gibbs.
As the patrol men passed, the three suspected tried to enter the bus terminal, police said. The three then walked toward the riverfront, the citation states. The officer ran the tag on the car and it hit as stolen, court records show.
Mullins, of Louisa, abruptly walked back toward the car, records show. The officer detained her and asked about the car. The citation states Mullins told police her boyfriend, Perkins, also of Louisa, had received permission from a friend to borrow the car.
Peaking inside, the officer saw a piece of burnt aluminum, suspected to contain methamphetamine, the citation shows. Mullins was taken into custody, the citation states.
Other officers stopped Perkins and Gibbs near the 13 Street Bridge and the railroad tracks, according to the records. Both Perkins and Gibbs denied any knowledge of the car being stolen or drugs belonging to them, police said. Both men were then taken into custody.
Gibbs orignally gave his name as Michael Brown, but when no information came up he was warned that giving a phony name could result in an arrest, the citation states. Upon his arrest, police found a debit card with the name Michael Gibbs on it and the information matched up, police said. Gibbs, of Charleston, had an outstanding warrant in West Virginia due to a probation violation, court records show.
Mullins has been charged with receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense). Perkins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) and a parole violation. Gibbs was charged with the same drug offense, as well as providing false information to police.
Mullins is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, while Perkins and Gibbs are being held on no bond due to the supervised release violations against them.
