CATLETTSBURG Residents of Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg have come together in an industrious way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catlettsburg Housing Authority Executive Director Cheri James said under normal circumstances the elderly and disabled are among those who suffer most from food insecurity. And given the limitations and challenges facing everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, these insecurities have only been magnified.
James said that before the pandemic and the need for measures such as staying healthy at home and social distancing, the in-house food pantry at the Manor was supported through donations and volunteering, especially from local churches like Burnaugh Baptist Church.
“They (the church) would come in weekly with donations and would even prepare meals for the residents and have Bible study,” James said. That interaction helped not only through the donations, but through the socialization aspect as well, James said. Unfortunately, the restrictions necessary during the pandemic has blunted a good deal of the residents’ socialization.
“We have found that during the pandemic we are using the pantry more, because many people have difficulty getting out, or are afraid to get out,” James said. Surprisingly, however, the solution to the shrinking pantry came from the people who relied upon it. “But we have had some ladies here step right up and take it over themselves.”
James said these industrious ladies began to “can” the fresh vegetables that had been donated.
James said that when the word got out about what these ladies were doing, people began to donate more vegetables.
“They have been cutting and chopping, and building up their food pantry,” James said. “And they have been taking some of the fresh vegetables and cooking them for the residents here, in an effort to prevent them needing to get out and about during the pandemic.”
James said this helps in more ways than simply meals as well, because many of the residents seldom get out in public or even leave their own apartments. The contact and consideration of their industrious neighbors gives them socialization (with masks and social distancing) and helps to ease potential feelings of loneliness and isolation.
“I think many of the residents have been feeling isolated and lonely,” James said. “And this is something positive they can do to help each other. They sit at the tables that are socially distanced, and they wear their masks. They chop up the vegetables, and then a lady everyone calls ‘Mouse’ does the actual canning in the kitchen. And then we store it in the pantry.”
James said the Housing Authority is allowed to do this if the meals are prepared there and intended for the residents, and that given that no special license is required. James said the residents also prepare some of this food and “deliver” it to residents who have difficulty leaving their rooms.
“I think it’s a wonderful example of people taking care of their community,” James said. And it is a very real example of taking care of others while taking care of themselves during such challenging times.