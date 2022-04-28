HUNTINGTON Stinkfest 2022, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Wild Ramp, makes for a great time for some in Appalachian.
But some don’t know about ramps, the pungent vegetable around which Stinkfest is centered.
“People who live in more metro areas and cities might not be as familiar unless they have property outside of the city or grew up with family who foraged and/or cooked them,” Shelly Keeney, market director for The Wild Ramp, said. “(Ramps) have been used as a spring tonic and are sometimes considered cleansing.”
The Wild Ramp is a food store in West Huntington that sells locally grown and made products.
“There are certain areas of West Virginia where ramps are more prevalent, such as in and around the Monongahela National Forest,” Keeney said. “However, they can be found in other areas. Ramps grow where it is very damp and woodsy.”
Some compare ramps to onions, some to garlic. Keeney said she considers them to have an earthy flavor.
“Typically, if you like onions, you’ll like them,” she said.
Stinkfest will feature food made from the store’s Harvest Kitchen, including ham, potatoes with ramps, coleslaw, cornbread and beans. Meals will be sold from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or sell-out.
Keeney said ramp ice cream will be available.
Several food trucks will be there and food and artisan vendors will be available.
Entertainment continues to be booked, but includes Carter Miller and the bands Of The Dell and Corduroy Brown.
Keeney said the festival helps introduce a uniquely Appalachian food to more people and it helps promote locally grown food.
“Ramps are a part of Appalachian culture, and many see them as a sign of spring and the beginning of the growing season,” she said. “To us, it makes sense to celebrate them on a few different levels.”
Stinkfest has been around since 2015, including the last two years during which COVID-19 changed the way the festival occurred. This year, it will return to its intended state.
“We are excited to be back and better than ever,” Keeney said.
The festival is still accepting sponsors. Those interested may visit The Wild Ramp Facebook page or message Leah Lowe, development coordinator, at wildrampdevelopment@gmail.com.
