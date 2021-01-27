ASHLAND If at first she doesn’t succeed, Rebekah Bloomfield tries and tries again.
The 24-year-old hair stylist came painfully close to winning a modeling contest offered by Jetsetter magazine last year.
“I never give up on things,” Bloomfield said. “I go for it until I get it. I never stop.”
She’s competing to be Miss Jetset again this year and, so far, she’s in fifth place in the international competition.
Bloomfield’s look is reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe with a glamorous mixture of soft natural hues and bold makeup.
“She’s always been my idol and my background story is similar to hers,” she said, adding she never knew her father, which was the same for Monroe. She also is interesting in modeling and acting.
After graduation from Greenup County High School in 2016, Bloomfield earned her cosmetology license from Ashland Community and Technical College in 2019. She is a hairstylist at SmartStyle Salon, which is inside Walmart on River Hill Road.
Bloomfield said she learned about the Miss Jetset competition from an acquaintance.
“One of my Facebook friends was doing the competition and it was free to sign up, so I did it,” she said. “I didn’t think I would make it this far.”
The competition raises funs for the charity called B+ Foundation, which helps families of children with cancer.
Just like last year, Bloomfield said if she wins, she will receive a free photo shoot, appear on the cover of Jetsetter magazine and win $50,000. She said she plans to buy a car, help her mother, Rebecca Howard, further her education and donate portions to charities that help needy children and fight hunger.
More long-term goals include starting a line of clothing and opening a spa she would call Bloom Beauty and Spa.
Voting started on Jan. 5 and will continue for several more weeks.
To vote, visit Jetsetmag.com, click on Miss Jetset, which appears at top right, and then hit Vote Now and find Bloomfield’s photo. Voters are allowed one free vote daily.