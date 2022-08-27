ASHLAND Stewart Schneider will probably never be an Indian chief to follow that old nursery rhyme counting game. But in his 75 years on this planet, he has accomplished a lot more than most.
What are they you ask? A police officer. A law student. A lawyer. A prosecutor. A minister. and now Schneider is facing his greatest challenge.
He is a human being battling the current “cancer” so many are facing: dementia.
Let’s put that in precise terms: vascular dementia.
Let’s add another way to describe Schneider. He has become an author with his book, “An Old Lion Roars at Dementia.”
While he graphically describes his current experience, he also has written a series of essays about everything.
Why did he write the book?
“I wanted my children to know I was a three-dimensional creature,” he said. “That I talked about things. I thought about things.”
One of the first essays details Schneider going to Cabell Huntington Hospital to visit a friend. He gets lost in the corridors of the hospital.
“This is familiar to anyone who has gotten lost in a modern hospital,” he writes. “But I must view all such events through the lens of my diagnosis. Am I just lost, as intended by the demonic architects who planned this nightmare, or have I had another clot killing more of my brain?
“The more I walked the more lost I became and the more lost I became the more the tears welled up, threatening to streak down my cheeks.”
After the visit, he goes outside and takes an emergency room ramp to help him find his car.
“Not even halfway up my knees and back begin to remind me that a 75-year-old man has no business asking them to do such things.”
Finally, he finds a place to sit, breathing heavily. He looks up and sees a security guard coming his way
The guard asks him if he is all right.
He candidly says he is not.
“One part of my mind seemed to be functioning and what it perceived was an elderly dementia patient obviously confused and in distress. That was my awakening for that was what I was. I held back the tears of fear and frustration with difficulty as I explained to the young man that I couldn’t find my car.”
But before the end of this story is told, it’s important to detail the other essays in the book.
Like when Schneider writes about “My Ashland:”
“My hunger for My Ashland leads me to streets never explored in my youth. I find myself drawn to such streets, convinced that a curtain exists somewhere upon them through which I might glimpse again of My Ashland.”
What are his memories?
The intersection of 29th and Belmont known as Geiger’s Crossing. Smitty’s restaurant with its beef barbecues. Suzy, the elevator operator at Parsons who would call out “fifth floor toys.”
The Capital Theater next to the Highlands Museum with a balcony where African- Americans would have to sit.
Today, Schneider is pastor of Bellefonte Presbyterian Church. That is a third act profession Schneider embraced when he lost his last run for Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
That was because a possible capital case came before him and Schneider doesn’t believe in capital punishment. When he went to the judge, nameless in the book, to ask him to appoint a special prosecutor, the judge’s answer was simply “Oh sh--.”
Now back to Schneider’s story about the frightening experience at the Huntington Hospital trying to find his car.
The security guard got a wheelchair and pushed Schneider around in the parking lots in hot August heat. Eventually, they found the car.
“If my experience in the wheelchair represents my life as the disease progresses, I’m frightened, but the actions of this young man in the deadly August heat strengthens me,” he wrote. “In these frankly awful times, it is still possible for one person to reach out to another even at a cost to himself, to ease suffering and offer comfort.”