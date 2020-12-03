ASHLAND The Needy Families Fund, a holiday-assistance staple since 1988, is once again collecting donations to make Christmas a bit brighter for those who are struggling to scrape together some holiday cheer.
The fund, founded by The Daily Independent and now administered by the Community Assistance and Referral Services agency, will help individuals and families put presents under the tree and clothes on their backs, according to CAReS director Lynn Childers.
Unfortunately, the fund, which in its heyday raked in around $30,000 per year, has limped through the past few years with significantly less, and Childers said she would be content with $10,000 this year.
The downtrend is not confined to the Needy Families Fund; non-profits across the board have found it difficult in recent times to meet goals and in some cases cover their budgets.
The fundraising slide has only gotten worse this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Childers said. It’s a one-two punch: Both businesses and individuals are struggling financially, and the masking and social-distancing imperatives have made traditional fundraising events impossible.
Cancellation of this year’s Jingle Bell Ball, for instance, wiped out one of the agency’s major fundraisers.
Other events have been similarly canceled.
Pockets are not so deep this year, but needs are increasing. “There is such a large need, and there are only so many people who are able to help,” she said.
For those who can help, starting Sunday, the Needy Families Fund will be requesting donations.
Money from the fund is distributed among CAReS, the Salvation Army, Helping Hands of Greenup County and Project Merry Christmas in Carter County. That way, help goes out to families in all three counties.
Givers may write checks to the Needy Families Fund and mail to Post Office Box 1503, Ashland, KY 41105, or go to the CAReS website, boydcountycares.org and donate via the Paypal account, designating the gift to the fund.
Donations also may be brought to the CAReS office at The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave.