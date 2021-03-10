HUNTINGTON An exhibit of still life paintings is being featured at the Huntington Museum of Art.
“Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers Presents The Art of the Still Life” will run through June 6.
HMA will display a wide-ranging group of still-life works from its collection, including a painting by 17th Century Italian painter Bartolommeo Bettera, a pastel drawing by Cubist master Georges Braque and several examples by American artists, such as John Frederick Peto, Jack Beal and Gloria Vanderbilt.
In addition to works by Robert Freimark, Blanche Lazzell and Leslie Shiels, the exhibit will include works that were acquired in recent years from the prestigious collection of the late Dr. William Gerdts, the pre-eminent scholar on American still life, and his wife, Abigail Gerdts.
The long tradition of the artistic still life dates to ancient times in Egypt and the classical worlds of Greece and Rome, as depictions of tabletop arrangements of food and other objects have been found in Egyptian tombs, on Greek vases, and in mosaics and wall paintings unearthed in Pompeii.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701.