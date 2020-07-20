It was the difference between day and night for Jay Sanders when he got the call that said a Harrison County resident would be the first one in Kentucky to have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Sanders is the chief at the Cynthiana Fire Department and was working with his bird dogs at a field trial when he received the call from mayor James Smith.
Like most people, he said things look much different now than they did several months ago.
“I see most people at the worst time of their life,” said Sanders. “Before COVID-19, I’d love to put my arm around you and give you a hug and maybe ask, did you pray and say a prayer with you, and that helped me get over the death we seen or the destruction.”
Now, he can’t do that.
But, with a whole department under him, he said it’s more important now than ever that he remain strong and remind the crew this won’t last forever.
The number of cases there took off after the initial confirmation, but they have since slowed down.
Harrison County has 88 cases, which is more than all of the counties surrounding it outside of Scott County. There have been no reported deaths.
During emergency calls the fire department is equipped with goggles, rubber gloves, masks and sometimes gowns, leading to a sense of alienation from the patient.
He said finding a softness in their presence is how they are able to drive past that and back into the same compassion they were once able to show with touch.
“This is what hurts us more and it really gets in their psyche a little bit,” he said. “If you can find a softness. If you can find kind of a happy place in your mind, your eyes will smile.”
Twelve years ago, when Sanders was working to become chief, his goal was for there to be a fireman’s name in every house in Cynthiana because of what they did to help someone, no matter the job.
COVID-19 is making that goal harder to reach.
When it comes to the divide on masks, he hopes people can come together on a neutral ground and educate each other with factual information. For him, he said he will always do what he needs to do to serve his community.
In fact, his history of service goes back to when he left home to join the U.S. Army to serve his nation when he was 18-years-old.
He attributed the community’s ability to change as a reason for the resilience’s of the people as they work together to keep local businesses running and the community strong.
Maybe that has something to do with the town’s location on the South Licking River, he suggested.
“I mean this river flows north. How many rivers flow north?” he said.