ASHLAND The ladies of the Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show had the crowd at Poage Landing Days in awe.
The crowd cheered on the stunts and acrobatics of the three ladies dressed in red as they successfully completed feats the average human could only sit and watch with their jaw on the pavement.
Ali Shepard, Gia Bolton and Ariana Rinehart performed seven shows over the weekend at Poage Landing Days. The ladies together have about two decades of experience with the circus.
The most veteran of the group, Shepard, has been at it for 11 years. Bolton has been on the road with the circus for six years. Rinehart is the newest to the act with three years.
The red sequins on their costumes glittered in the sun along with the glitter carefully placed around their cheekbones. They had the biggest smiles and interacted with the crowd during the full hour-long performance.
Over the course of the stunt show, the ladies hula-hooped, leaped and rolled over audience members, spun through the air and more.
“The danger is real and the fire is hot,” said Shepard to the crowd.
Each of the trio had their own ablaze apparatuses to which they would perform their stunts. Shepard cracked her whip, Bolton had her hula-hoop and Rinehart held her flames while doing the splits.
Shepard is no stranger to heights. She rode the “wheel of death” with the same confidence as being on the ground. Shepard swung out from the wheel over the ground more than 30 feet in the air. If the wheel was closer, she could have jumped onto the traffic light across Winchester Avenue.
Shepard climbed her way up her stacking chairs, which were perfectly positioned level by level to keep her upright. No mats — just pavement and circus-mate Rinehart — were below her. She climbed chair by chair playing to the crowd as if she were scared of the height. The crowd cheered as she made her way higher above the road.
Rinehart took to the hoop and rope, showing her flexibility and strength, as she climbed above the crowd and spun purposefully through the air with the Paramount Arts Center behind her.
Bolton intertwined with the silk to create elegant movements as the crowd grew and grew. She spun and climbed to the sound of music and cheers.
The ladies weren’t the only ones a part of the show. The brought up volunteers to be a part. Three little girls joined the ladies for hula-hooping and were given a stuffed animal prize for their participation.
Another audience member was volunteered by her family to be a part of the show. Rinehart would give her directions to spin around, put her hand on her hip or head. Rinehart said she had to make sure “the volun-told” could follow directions. The Rinehart had her lay down with Shepard and jumped and rolled over them.
After the show was complete and the flames extinguished the ladies smiled and waved as they met and took photos with the crowd. They thanked a child who was loudly cheering for them throughout the show. Kids smiled from ear to ear as parents wrapped their phones to capture the memories.
The three have enjoyed their experience in Ashland and Poage Landing Days is a standout among the festivals they have been to this summer. The best show was Saturday night’s 8:30 crowd.
Bolton said there was easily 200 to 300 people in the crowd and the festival has been a fun one for them. They were joined by a comedy sideshow from the Cincinnati Circus as well that brought weird things, jokes and more fire to the crowd in between the stunt show times.
Poage Landing Days came back with a bang this year after the pandemic canceled last year’s celebration. Despite the rise in the Delta variant, people showed up in large numbers for the return of the festival. Vendors and booths lined both sides of Winchester Avenue, inflatables were filled for children to bounce on, and a balloon artist crafted swords and animals. Food and treats were available for meals, snacks and desserts galore.
