Former Ashland city commissioner Pat Steen has officially withdrawn from this year’s election, according to Janet Greer, Boyd county Clerk’s Office elections supervisor.
Steen resigned from the position in early June. However, her name remained on the primary election ballot. She still received enough votes to place her sixth among nine people, knocking the ninth-place vote-getter, Frank Fitzpatrick, out of the field.
As of Wednesday, the group shrunk to seven as Steen turned in official paperwork to withdraw.
More to come on this story.