Former Ashland city commissioner Pat Steen has officially withdrawn from this year’s election, according to Janet Greer, Boyd County Clerk’s Office elections supervisor.
Steen resigned from the position in early June. However, her name remained on the primary election ballot. She still received enough votes to place her sixth among nine people, knocking the ninth-place vote-getter, Frank Fitzpatrick, out of the field.
As of Wednesday, the group shrunk to seven as Steen turned in official paperwork to withdraw. Steen did not return a call to The Daily Independent for comment.
Ashland city commission candidates were among those who learned where they’ll be on the general election ballot Nov. 3.
Josh Blanton and Becky Miller were present as they drew Nos. 1 and 3, respectively. A Boyd County deputy sheriff drew for the remaining five candidates.
Here’s how it will look on the ballot come November:
1. Josh Blanton; 2. Cheryl Spriggs; 3. Becky Miller; 4. Marty Gute; 5. Amanda Clark; 6. Gerald Thompson; and 7. Randall Memmer.
Interim city commissioner Bernice Henry, who replaced Steen, has declared her write-in candidacy.
“Her name will not appear on the ballot,” said Greer, but “she can do anything any other candidate can do” in terms of campaigning.
“We cannot post at the location that so-and-so is a write-in,” Greer said, “but if the voter comes in and asks, then (the poll worker) can say, yes, Bernice Henry is a write-in for Ashland city commissioner.”
Although it’s not probable for write-ins to win, it’s possible. Greer recalled when Sally Haeberle earned a spot on the Ashland Blazer school board as a write-in candidate in the 1990s.
Other Boyd County elected positions that required drawing were as follows:
• Catlettsburg city council: 1. Don Wellman; 2. Billy Guy; 3. Billy Cornette; 4. Rebecca Clere; 5. Rex Castle; and 6. Tina Taylor. (There are six seats on the council, Greer said.)
• County Clerk (unexpired term): 1. Kevin Johnston; and 2. Myra King.
• Fairview school board (two seats): 1. Tom Lowe; and 2. Matthew Tackett.
Ballot mistake
According to Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell, one person got hold of the wrong in-person ballot during the primary election.
According to Boyd County Commissioner Keith Watts, who reported the mistake, it occurred at Boyd County Middle School on June 23.
Campbell said the ballot featured the Ashland city commission race, but the voter shouldn’t have been technically eligible to vote for those positions.
“When humans are involved,” Campbell said, “mistakes are made. But it had no impact on anyone’s races.” Campbell said no other error such as that mistake was made known to her.
