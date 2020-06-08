Pat Steen has resigned as an Ashland city commissioner.
She submitted her letter of resignation on Monday, according to mayor Steve Gilmore.
Will Steen, her son, shared a post on Facebook originally posted by "Man Page" that stated, "Wanna stop the Riots? Mobilize the septic tank trucks, put a pressure cannon on em ... hose em down ... the end."
Pat Steen liked the post, which hit the public eye on the same day (Sunday) a peaceful protest — a "March for Justice" — took place in Ashland as people continue to gather in cities and towns across the country against police brutality and for black lives.
Will Steen has made several other remarks recently that Gilmore deemed "deplorable."
Pat Steen said she failed to speak out against those posts. She admitted the error of her ways in her resignation letter.
"I am deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused by my failure to condemn a Facebook post of my son's," she wrote. "Anyone who knows me know my heart and I have always tried to have the best interests of all of Ashland's citizens as my only motivation as a city commissioner.
"With that said," she continued, "I believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission, effective immediately."
Gilmore said Will Steen's posts do not adequately reflect views of Ashland people.
"That doesn't represent the people of Ashland, for sure," he said. "As mayor, I'm trying to understand how anyone could condone such behavior and such verbiage. It's hurtful, it's damaging and it's divisive."
Gilmore acknowledged Pat Steen's time on the board of commissioners has been largely positive and productive.
"I think she's been a wonderful city commissioner to work with," Gilmore said. "She has been earnest and thoughtful in representing the city of Ashland."
The resignation leaves three city commissioners in place — Matt Perkins, Amanda Clark and Marty Gute. Gute and Clark are among eight who are seeking one of the four seats in this year's election. Perkins will become mayor in January as Gilmore is set to retire.
More to come on this story in Wednesday's edition.