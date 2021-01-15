RUSSELL Steelworkers will begin Tuesday placing girders on newly built bridge piers that are part of the KY 244 viaduct replacement, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman said.
Motorists should expect increased traffic impacts approaching downtown Russell over the next month while the steelwork is in progress, acording to Allen Blair, spokesman for Department of Highways District 9.
The work will require flagged traffic or temporary traffic stops on KY 244 several times a day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the next four weeks.
Contractors will coordinate daily traffic changes, and when necessary flaggers will be positioned on KY 244 in Russell and at the US 23/KY 244/Ironton-Russell bridge intersection to direct traffic.
Because significant delays are possible on the heavily-traveled highways — as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use them — motorists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible into and out of downtown Russell during construction times.
Motorists should note that the current construction work zone also includes US 23 between the Ironton-Russell bridge and the downtown Russell underpass, mile markers 2 to 3. A right lane is closed on southbound US 23; and Kenwood Drive (KY 750) is closed at the US 23 intersection.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
Construction will continue through this summer. To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.