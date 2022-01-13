Nucor Corporation announced Wednesday that its new sheet mill will be in Mason County, West Virginia, according to PR Newswire.
Once fully operational, the mill projects it will employ about 800 full-timers.
“Following a thorough process to determine the right location for our state-of-the-art, greenfield sheet mill, we are thrilled to make this significant investment in West Virginia and enhance our presence in this important region,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “Our new sheet mill in Mason County will have unmatched capabilities that will enable the continued expansion of high-quality, low carbon steels, building on our industry-leading offerings. We are pleased to create hundreds of new, high-paying jobs, and position West Virginia as a leader in clean steel production. We are also excited to create substantial long-term value for investors through this high-return investment, which will help drive Nucor’s continued growth."
The sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion, according to PR Newswire, and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. The new mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines.
According to the release, construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Additional sites in northern West Virginia are also under consideration for a transload and processing facility.
"We thank Governor Jim Justice, Secretary Mitch Carmichael and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, Senate President Craig Blair, and local officials in Mason County for their partnership and support of this project," said John Farris, Vice President & General Manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia.
Nucor has operating facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.