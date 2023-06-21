ASHLAND The owner of the Steckler building is fighting the suit filed by Community Trust Bank last month to call in a $2 million construction loan on the property.
On Monday, attorney Bruce Leslie, who is retained by Dr. Alexander Hou (the owner of the building) filed an answer to the bank's allegations, arguing that the payments on the loan are up to date and there's nothing to call in.
The suit filed last month demanded Hou and his wife, Beth, through their holding company MD Winchester LLC, pay the $2.021 million remaining on a $2.121 million loan they took out to renovate the building in 2017.
The suit alleged Hou failed to make improvements to the property, the value of said property has declined and the project costs to renovate it now exceeds the current budget.
In the answer to the suit, Leslie wrote that the bank "has willfully and negligently failed to perform all of its duties owed to defendants under the loan documents regarding duties owed to these answering defendants, both as lender and a fiduciary."
The answer also asked the case either be dismissed or put on pause until the bank complies with the terms of the loan.
Located at the corner of 15th Street and Winchester Avenue, the Steckler Building was bought by Hou on the courthouse steps in 2012.
(606) 326-2653 |