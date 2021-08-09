Local detention centers saw a steady flow of weekend bookings, though Carter County listed no bookings Monday for the weekend. Most bookings across the region listed failure to appear or intoxication charges. Others include assault, drug charges and traffic violations.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Courtney Hazelett, 29, of Camargo, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Kimberly A. Akers, 52, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas W. Best, 31, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a failure to appear.
• Patrick O. Thompson, 43, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Stephen S. Kimberlain, 47, of Wakefield, Ohio, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Thomas H. Rouse, 44, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• David L. Riggs, 49, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on driving DUI suspended license.
• Elijah W. Keaton, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Jonathan B. Maynard, 38, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on theft by failure to make requires disposition of property $500 or more, but less than $10,000.
• Nicholas A. Kouns, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear and a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Christy L. Newcomb, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Fallon C. Purnell, 28, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and DUI.
• Jade Aguilar, 28, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• James C. Middleton, 41, of Flatwoods, was jailed Sunday on third-degree burglary.
• Kurtis I. Carter, 31, of Grayson, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• James E. Bryant, 50, of Louisa, was booked Friday on first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, third-degree criminal trespassing and persistent felony offender.
• Craig A. Preston, 49, of Thelma, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Garland R. Mills, Jr., 47, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Donald York, 58, of Beauty, was jailed Friday on first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possess or view matter portraying sexual performance by minor.
• Danny Jude, 32, of Beauty, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault.
• Christina Moore-Mills, 35, of Lowmansville, was booked Saturday on a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Alberta V. Holazo, 63, of Inez, was jailed Saturday on third-degree assault of a peace officer-non-communicable bodily fluid, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Melvin G. Harmon, Jr., 30, of Blaine, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Dalton Howard, 22, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on bench warrants for court.
• Shawn D. Moore, 41, of Inez, was lodged Sunday on second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Terry N. Porter, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Buddy A. Collins, 47, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Donnie E. Arnett, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday with unlisted charge.
• Cora J. White, 20, of Warfield, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault.
• Charolett A. Jude, 45, of Warfield, was jailed Sunday on second-degree assault.
Greenup County
• Shan C. Parker, 36, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Donald G. Fraley, 64, of Flatwoods, was jailed Saturday on knowingly exploit adult by person over $300.
• Nathan Rickett, 30, of Garrison, was lodged Saturday on DUI, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear and six traffic violations.
• Travis C. Broughton, 37, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Patrick R. Thurman, 40, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to surrender revoked license and seven additional traffic violations.
• Jonathan M. T. Kilburn, 24, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Quentin Black, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Bryan Fugate, 32, of Wellington, was jailed Friday on a parole violation.
• Billy Ison, 29, of Sharpsburg, was lodged Friday on second-degree wanton endangerment, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Jackie M. Wolf, 34, of Sharpsburg, was booked Friday on second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol drugs, etc., aggravated circumstances, and two counts of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Brittany M. Wright, 31, of West Liberty, was jailed Friday on second-degree manslaughter.
• Jessie Wallace, 39, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Santana Tungate, 29, of Morehead, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and theft by deception, including cold checks under $500.
• William Howerton, 46, of Greenup, was lodged Saturday on resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Smith, 42, of Campton, was booked Saturday on contempt of court, possession of marijuana, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and two counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony D. Hunt, 55, of Mount Sterling, was lodged Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Larry Fredley, 42, of West Liberty, was jailed Sunday on first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Timothy Minton, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday as a weekender.