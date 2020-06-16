Lockups were steady over the weekend, according to online jail records.
Boyd, Rowan and the Big Sandy Regional Detention Centers all showed a handful of lockups over the weekend. Carter County posted only two due to arrests over the weekend, as of Monday.
An arrest is not an indication of guilt. All persons listed in the locked up are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were incarcerated over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Donald Hamilton, 51, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Angela M. Terry, 55, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, a third-degree burglary charge, a first-degree possession of an unspecified drug charge (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael D. Kent, 47, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a circuit court indictment charging him with second-degree manslaughter and three other felonies. Details on the case have been reported previously in The Daily Independent.
• Felicia Y. Elliot, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree promotion of contraband and two traffic violations.
• Jeffrey S. Douglas, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday as a fugitive from justice.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Damien T. Spears, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promotion of contraband and public intoxication. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Latasha Delong, 29, of Debord, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Bethla F. Stump, 38, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first-offense), first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first-offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Tim L. McKenzie, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Samuel D. Borders, 37, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Ova A. Ratliff, 42, of Grassy Creek, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants. The Salyerville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Blake Webb, 20, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
Carter County Detention Center
• Dustin A. Wilsher, 29, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges first-degree possession of heroin (second offense), second-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic violations.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Carrie E. Darlas, 38, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Natasha Walden, 45, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday a second-offense DUI and four traffic violations.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Donaven R. Butler, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday a parole violation. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Kendra Boggs, 28, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a probation violation. Kentucky State Police Post 8 is the arresting agency listed.
• Arlie E. Trusty, 41, of Owingsville, was booked Friday in connection with two felony circuit court cases, charging him with first-degree evasion, first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and other offenses. KSP Post 8 is the arresting agency on file.
• Carol Gullet, 50, of Malone, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant, a probation violation and passing cold checks. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• John Paterson, 35, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday in connection with a circuit court case charging him with first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, he has a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement filed against him. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Joseph Martin, 33, no address listed, was booked Sunday on a parole violation. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Kenneth Belcher, 31, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday a second-degree trafficking in barbiturates charge (second offense) and a first-degree possession of heroin charge (first offense). The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.
• Jason Lewis, 41, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge. KSP Post 8 is the arresting agency on file.
