Extreme winter weather comes with both obvious and less than obvious challenges. If the effects of snow and ice on roadways continue over an extended period of time, those challenges can become more extreme.
Some northeastern Kentucky residents are still without electricity as crews work to reach those areas where power needs to be restored. Already a serious situation for many, the approach of another storm front promises to complicate repair efforts even more.
Greenup E911 Director Buford Hurley said it is important, especially during weather events, to have an emergency plan already in place.
“Make sure you have a plan in case you might lose power,” Hurley said. “And have an exit strategy in the event you would have to get out and go to a warming shelter, and know what route you would take. And obviously it is recommended to have plenty of food and water on hand to carry you through.”
Hurley’s advice is particularly important when considering response time for road and power crews; and it is important to remember the work that might need to be done by those crews before they can even address the outages.
Allen Blair, of Kentucky Department of Transportation, District 9, said it is common, especially on secondary and tertiary roads, for repair crews to be forced to remove downed trees from the roadways before salt and ice treatments can be done. As temperatures dip below the 20-degree threshold, salt begins to lose some of its potency.
Repair crews remain on call, working 12-hour shifts during weather emergencies. State and local road crews, as well as power companies and water departments, respond to each need and emergency as quickly as possible. But residents should prepare for outages and travel restrictions due to weather that might be spread over several days.
As temperatures dip toward single digits, allowing faucets to drip might prevent freezing or burst pipes in the home. And always check road condition updates before getting on the roadway, or restrict any travel to emergencies only. It is important to remember that in extreme weather conditions it is also difficult for towing services to respond should you become stranded.
Secondary heat sources such as kerosene and propane heaters will help during power outages, but they must be used safely and according to manufacturer’s recommendation. Always be careful with such secondary heat sources, making sure that they are in good working order and that any flammable material is kept far away from them during operation. These types of heat sources are designed to be used in an open, well ventilated areas and should be monitored regularly.
The most important thing to remember during any emergency is safety. Taking risks of any sort, except in an extreme emergency, is not advised. Just as road conditions slow other responses, it will also slow the response of emergency medical vehicles as well.
The following are a list of important numbers and websites:
• District 9 road condition updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.
• The Emergency Management number for Greenup County is (606) 473-5644.
• The Emergency Management number for Boyd County is (606) 393-1801.
• The Emergency Management number for Carter County is (606) 315-6585.