ASHLAND Firing up the grill is a time-honored Labor Day tradition, just like fireworks on the Fourth of July or laying flowers on graves during Memorial Day.
While the last summer holiday of the year can be a time to make memories and enjoy family, it can turn into a disaster if certain precautions aren’t taken.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 10,600 house fires are caused each year by grills, with the peak number of fires starting in July, followed by June, May and August. The association also states 19,700 people go to ER each year due to injuries caused by grills.
But with a few common sense safety precautions, Ashland Fire Marshal Brad Maggard said folks won’t have to be seeing his department this Labor Day.
Maggard said the most important tip is to keep the grill far away from the home.
“A lot of people will get a small fire on their grill and it will spread to their house,” Maggard said. “That’s a bad day for us, so if you can keep the fire contained to your grill, we don’t have to be called out.”
The recommended distance is 20 feet away from the home, according to Maggard.
“Make sure it’s under any eaves or carports or against the railing on a deck or anything like that,” Maggard said.
While there might be lively debate other merits of charcoal versus propane in terms of taste, Maggard said propane grills actually cause more fires than charcoal.
“That’s because propane leaks, so the best thing to do is check your connections at your tanks and hoses and stuff,” Maggard said. “Squirt some soapy water on there and if it bubbles up you know it’s leaking. Turn it off, tighten the connections, make sure it’s not leaking.”
With charcoal grills, Maggard using lighter fluid to set the briquets off is fine, but adding lighter fluid to an already lit fire is dangerous. After grilling with charcoal, Maggard said the coals need to be completely cool before being tossed into a trash can.
Maggard also said making sure the grill is clean to begin with is another way to reduce risk of fire or injury.
“Keep them clean, keep them away from your house and make sure there is no leaks and everybody should have a nice, uneventful holiday weekend,” Maggard said.
Here are some other safety tips form the National Fire Protection Association:
• Never leave a grill unattended.
• Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grilling area.
• Always make sure a gas grill is open before lighting it.
• Keep lighter fluid away from children and the fire.
• Only use grills outdoors.
• If you smell gas while cooking, back away from the grill and call the fire department.
• If the flame goes out on a gas grill, turn the gas off and wait five minutes before re-igniting it.
