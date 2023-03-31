HUNTINGTON Despite hard times, the Collis P. Railroad Historical Society chugs along, attempting to preserve local and railroad history and spreading the love of trains.
Robin Spurlock, president of the group, said they were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down most travel, and Amtrak’s refusal to pull passenger trains. The events occurred at about the same time, Spurlock said, adding the announcement occurred while a group of middle-school children were visiting Washington, D.C., on one of their cars, leaving them temporarily stranded in the nation’s capital.
In response, Sen. Joe Manchin wrote to Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson, asking Amtrak to re-examine the decision to eliminate trips like those to the New River Gorge area of the state, but to no avail. The city estimated ending the trips equated to the loss of 5,000 coming to the city and making an impact of about $2.5 million in the local economy.
The railroad society was forced to sell its meeting building and some of its artifacts, but the group has maintained the Huntington Railroad Museum at Memorial Boulevard and 14th Street West. Admission to the museum is free, and open from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays from May through October. Members will be on site to explain items on display, and visitors can see the train engine and the handcar, which Spurlock said is especially popular.
A chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, the local chapter has members from all over the Tri-State and some from as far away as New Jersey, California and Florida.
With at least 100 members, the Collis P. Huntington chapter perhaps holds special meaning for many. The city’s namesake not only helped establish Huntington as a thriving railroad town, but was a major investor in the Central Pacific Railroad, which became part of the first Intercontinental Railroad. Huntington also was president of Chesapeake and Ohio Railway.
Spurlock said the group continues to keep the love of trains going strong in several ways, including promoting its museum.
“We have a riverboat that comes about four times a year and the city brings busloads of people to the museum,” she said. “They want to get up in the engines and we let them do what they want.”
The museum also contains an adapted train car and miniature city display with a Lionel train.
Some of the chapter’s volunteers also work with the Festival of Trees and Trains, a major fundraiser for the Paramount Arts Center.
Spurlock said she laments the lack of train services throughout the United States, as more public transit would benefit the environment and give more Americans the chance to travel and see the country. While she doesn’t expect travel by trains to make a comeback, she said her organization aims to preserve history and educate others about trains.
“I’ve always loved trains,” she said. “My first train ride, we rode the train to Hinton, West Virginia, when they were still doing the coal cars, with the coal engines. That’s what really got everybody in the family interested in trains. and now, we love seeing the faces of the kids when they come in and visit the train car.”