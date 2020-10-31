The office is nondescript, with desks lining the walls, a conference table in the center by the door.
Up on the wall is a list of names — more often than not, a black Sharpie has marked them out.
It could be a realty office, bull pen for insurance brokers. But the men sitting at the desk look more like raggedy corner boys, trading weed eaters for dope.
No — it’s not casual Friday at an accounting firm.
This is the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Working in the shadows, far out of the public view, the men of the task force — hailing from the Ashland Police Department, Catlettsburg PD, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police — have been quietly working dope over their first year as a unit.
And the results are astounding — 8.7 pounds of meth, 2.64 pounds of heroin, 25 guns and enough cases filed to fill three seasons of “Law and Order.”
While a little more than 11 pounds of crank and dirt might not seem like a lot to the casual observer, you have to take into account how much that goes for on the street. Take that meth and cut it down to the gram and the task force commander says you’d make about $434,087.50 on the street in today’s market.
Cut that meth down to the point — a tenth of a gram — and you’re looking at $618,920, the commander said.
All told, with $18,000 of buy money and years of combined investigative know-how, the task force has snatched $1 million of narcotics off the streets of Boyd County.
Despite those numbers, we rarely see this unit’s work surface in the press.
Cut head off snake
Over at the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Bobby Jack Woods has concentrated his efforts on tackling street-level dealers — the type who buy a gram, point it out and stick the profit in their arm. Occasionally they’ll nail a peddler pulling big weight — some readers may recall that 600-gram-plus heroin seizure back in the spring — but the main focus is on the neighborhood nuisances.
The principle tactic used is a buy-bust — deputies send in a confidential informant, they make a drug buy, then officers roll in to make the arrest.
The task force, on the other hand, focuses on mid-level dealers and suppliers. As a part of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the NEKY Drug Task Force is mandated to pursue big weight, with the goal of putting major traffickers behind bars.
“We like to cut the head off the snake,” the commander said. “We try to go as high up as we can. It takes some time to do that, it takes a lot of investigation. It’s not necessarily a boots-on-the-ground effort, it’s not something you can necessarily run-and-gun to do.”
With the motto of “disrupt and dismantle,” the task force is in a unique position to pursue major drug cases — and that position can have ripple effects across the country.
According to the commander, the tri-state area in general is a trading post for various drug traffickers coming from all over.
The methamphetamine literally devouring lives in the country and towns alike around here is coming out of the south, from Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, via Louisville and Lexington. As opposed to the shake-and-bake pop bottle home-brew ice — which the commander said is about 48-50% pure — the Peach State’s crank is 96-98% pure.
“You go down to Atlanta and they’re completely crushed with meth right now and high end stimulants like cocaine,” the commander said.
The Detroit Boys still have good access to prescription painkillers, thanks to their proximity to the Canadian border and “dirty docs” writing scripts in pill mills, according to the commander. In Dayton and Columbus, the fentanyl market is strong and plentiful.
So the dealers from the Yankee dealers and Dixie dealers tend to meet in this area and trade their wares — and of course, make a bit of bank selling to dealers around here.
“We’re all a hub,” the commander said.
Think about it like this — the drugs are ultimately coming from other side of the U.S.-Mexico border. Cartels send the drugs into major cities, where they are sold to major drug-trafficking organizations — could be street gangs, biker gangs, you name it. From there, the drugs ooze out into outlying, flyover areas like the Tri-State, where mid-level dealers might buy a few ounces. From there, the ounces are sold in grams to low-level dealers — the local dealer who sticks the profit into their arm — who will typically point it out to the street-level user.
Focusing on mid-level dealers on up the chain, the commander said this type of narcotics work is “100% proactive,” unlike a homicide or general investigator.
“We have to respond, we have to initiate,” the commander said. “Once a homicide detective gets their case, they work it and spend all the time on it. But at that point, they’re just responding to something. All our work is 100% proactive, which is a drain a lot of time. We are one of the only law enforcement details, period, where you have to produce to show your worth.”
While the drugs ebb and flow like any commodity market, narcotics officers have to stay on top of it, even when they can’t make a move right away, according to the commander.
“If we go stagnant and we lose our confidential informants, we have to rebuild them back up, which takes time. We lose information, people switch houses on us and we lose their location. The more we stay stagnant, the more we get behind and we lose. We have to stay busy every second.”
Those confidential informants, according to the commander, are the main entry points into drug investigations. They’re how these elite investigators “peel the Band-Aid back” on drug-trafficking rings in the area, the commander said.
Operating more in the vein of an intelligence agency than an investigative unit, the task force uses the information and evidence collected through confidential informants to develop more avenues for cases. As the weight of the drugs stack up and more suspects develop — “feeding the beast” as the commander calls it — there comes a tipping point.
30 seconds of fun
“We always joke there’s about 30 seconds of fun — that’s making entry and clearing the house and doing all the business end of it, then it’s all paperwork for the next three months,” the commander said. “So once we hit something pretty good, we have to back off. We kind of stay hidden. We will be the blunt-force object if we need to be, but most of the time, we’re tactical on our approach.”
Just this week, the task force got themselves a good lick when they apprehended a man in Russell who was sitting on nearly 200 grams of meth, per the task force. While the task force built that case from the ground up on the target, when it came time to bust down the door, the Greenup Sheriff’s, Carter and Greenup’s local Fivco Area Drug Task Force, KSP Post 14, the ATF and the KSP Special Response Team were there with them.
Teamwork is a refrain that comes up again and again, both within the task force and with its participating and partnering agencies. The commander couldn’t stress enough the support the task force receives from the Boyd County law enforcement agencies, as well as supporting agencies in Carter, Greenup and beyond.
“Everyone is supportive of what we need and is 100% behind us,” the commander said. “I am grateful for them and HIDTA.”
Sheriff Woods said when different officers come from different agencies to work together, it can take a little bit of time to get into a groove.
“They started in January and by March they were running,” Woods said. “Nine pounds of meth is some pretty good weight. You got to stop and think about it, they’re in their infancy. This is their first year. The thing about a task force is everyone has their bag from their agency and they put it on the table and take out the clothes and fold and say, ‘oh, I could wear that.’ Eventually, they get cohesive. They’ve done that down there.”
The task force mission of “cutting the snake at the head” works in tandem with the sheriff’s focus on the street-level guys.
“You got to think about it, those street-level dealers have to buy from somewhere,” Woods said. “If we find out something, we kick it over to them. But for the most part, I don’t get too involved in the task force because they’re working so good together.”
Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police said the “exceptional results” the task force has shown so far this year shows how well the men on the unit are working together.
“They hit the ground running on Jan. 1,” Kelley said. “Those individuals have exceeded everything we thought they were going to do and they set the bar high. I think they will continue to do so. The one thing I can say is, the working relationship those officers have is exceptional. What they built together, even though they come from different agencies, they’re working as though they’ve been together in one agency for sometime.”
On the street level, Kelley said he thinks while the community might not see the results of large scale take downs right away, the ripple effect on hitting the suppliers allows law enforcement to focus on the local users and dealers.
“As the public sees more and more of this activity, they’re going to see what its mission is through HIDTA, I think you got it going several different directions now,” Kelley said. “You got agencies dealing with the street level and now you got an organization trying to halt the high-level distribution and trafficking of drugs.”
Mayor Faith Day, of Catlettsburg, said she is “proud that Catlettsburg is a participant in this mission to put these drug dealers out of business.”
“I would personally like to say thank you to our dedicated law enforcement officers who are working with HIDTA to make our families and community safer, more healthy, vibrant and substance-abuse free,” Day said. “This supports the positive development of our youth to become strong, engaged and healthy adults.”
Post 14 also has seen the benefits as well. Public Affairs officer Trooper Shane Goodall said the task force is “doing an exceptional job hitting high ranking targets.”
“It’s helped out a lot on the streets, because it makes the prices higher and scares them (the dealers),” Goodall said. “It trickles down to the streets in a big way.”
While an arrest might lead to the close of an investigation, it marks the beginning of a prosecution. Working with local and federal prosecutors, the task force must have air-tight cases to get the convictions to keep big-time traffickers behind bars.
With multiple federal indictments under its belt and 38 state cases in Boyd County, the task force commander said the unit has a good working relationship with the U.S. District Attorney of Eastern Kentucky Rob Duncan and Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
The feds have a higher standard for taking a case, so not every task force case goes federal — the weight of the drugs and other factors play a part in the determination. However, rather than taking a two-tier approach to developing cases based on where they will end up, the commander said they strive to meet federal quality cases, regardless of which court they go to.
Copley said she couldn’t be happier with the task force’s “detail-oriented work.”
“I worked a lot with (the commander), so I knew the type of work he produced prior to the task force,” Copley said. “When he took on the role as supervisor, we discussed what we wanted in our cases and we sat down with them to pre-plan long before the cases would come.”
Boyd County’s top prosecutor said the task force regularly visits her office two or three times a month to provide updates on investigations and share information. Since drug dealers don’t take off weekends (or call it quits after 6 p.m., Copley noted), the task force will call Copley as needed.
“It’s not unusual to get a weekend call,” Copley said. “We work together well, because we know some cases are going to stay stateside, while others will go federal. There’s a lot of collaboration between us and federal prosecutors to get these cases into court.”
Not changing the world
The task force hasn’t just been recognized by local officials — in fact, Jim Carroll, the U.S. Drug Czar, came to visit not too long ago. Overseeing the HIDTA programs nationwide, Carroll is essentially the number one drug fighter in the country.
“Jim Carroll was very, very interested in what we had and we shared information about the border and what we’ve heard and how it tied into what we had,” the commander said. “To have Director Carroll in here saying he’s happy with the results — that’s good to hear from the guy overseeing this.”
However, despite all the successes, narcotics work is still a tough business, according to the commander. No matter how many dealers the officers stick behind bars, the hustle doesn’t end.
“It’s not always a popular opinion because civilians don’t understand that stuff because they do their day-to-day stuff, but we’re not fighting in a drug war,” the commander said. “Once I’m retired and gone, there’s still going to be drugs. Once Jim Carroll is retired and gone, there’s going to be drugs. Once the DEA, if they ever disband or quit, there’s going to be drugs.”
The commander continued, “Where there’s desire to have it, where there’s a need, that need is going to be met. Our biggest goal is just ruining their day. We can come in and make it a hard day for them, if we can make it that day where they’re like, ‘oh man, this is the day I was fearing,’ then that’s what we want.”
The HIDA motto is to “disrupt and dismantle.” It’s not to destroy — because destroying is impossible.
Even this year, the commander said they were able to temporarily dam the flow of meth into the county, effectively drying it out for a month. The prices skyrocketed and folks started using other substances in the meanwhile — then someone else set up shot before too long.
“Somebody else is going to get greedy, make their name, make their splash,” the commander said. “It’s just a constant revolving door. It’s here, it’s always going to be here. Our goal is to make these dealers who come in here scared. They’re selling drugs and poisoning this community and we don’t want them here. We can’t stop it, but we can make them afraid. That’s our goal.”
Given the long days — sometimes, the task force might run for 24 hours straight on an operation — the commander said burnout can be a real problem.
“When those times come, it’s my job to realize it and it’s my job to see it,” he said. “We chill out a little bit, spend a little more time with the family. The cool thing about it is where we’re so investigative-minded, we just enjoy it. So, any time you get a burnout on it, you find a little crevice and you peek into it and go, ‘ahhh.’ And then you find something else. It’s always cool.”
On the day-to-day, narcotics work is putting out fires, whether it be preparing cases, handling confidential informants, or having deals set up only to fall through.
“You’re constantly dealing with all these problems and fixing everyone else’s, then you come home and your family doesn’t really understand you’ve been solving problems all day,” the commander said. “Then you come home and your family doesn’t really understand you’ve been solving problems all day. Then you got a whole list of problems to fix when you get home.”
The commander added, “The pros outweigh the cons. It’s just a different type of stress. We’re not going from call to call dealing with it, but we’re also not able leave our work at work. It lives with us, eats with us, sleeps with us. It’s with us.”
But at the end of the day, the officers on the task force still wouldn’t trade the detail for the world. The commander said he couldn’t think of anything else he’d rather be doing.
“This is what I’m called to do, this what I’m really good at — working dope,” the commander said.
