An observant state trooper intercepted 5.3 kilograms of fentanyl on Oct. 2 in Ross County, Ohio, according to a federal criminal complaint.
The state trooper pulled over a Mercury Mountaineer operated by a brother and sister from North Carolina on U.S. 35 after noticing the SUV tailgating a tractor trailer truck, according to the five-page complaint. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, the trooper noticed three cell phones in the center console, court records show.
The driver said they were visiting a friend in Grove City, Ohio, but couldn’t give a name, the complaint states.
After getting consent to search the vehicle, the trooper noticed some funny business with the spare tire — a greasy handprint and grease along the bead, according to the complaint. When the trooper lifted and lowered the spare, he heard something move inside the tire, records show.
Upon popping the tire off the wheel, federal authorities said the trooper found eight bundles of white powder inside.
Reymundo Castro-Penaloza was charged in the Southern District Court of Ohio with trafficking of more than 400 grams of fentanyl. During a police interview, Castro-Penaloza told authorities his sister was not informed they were traveling to Ohio to distribute drugs.
He said the day prior to leaving the Tar Heel State, he had the tire swapped out, records show. His payment was $1,000 for expenses and $3,000 upon completion of the trip, records show.
