Spring school accountability testing is around the corner and the Kentucky Department of Education is telling school districts to get ready, virus or no virus.
KDE sent out new guidelines this week warning schools to prepare for the unexpected — but not to count on waivers such as were granted last spring.
State and federal law require the testing and the U.S. Department of Education so far has not granted waivers, and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in September 2020 not to anticipate them, according to KDE.
"All additional federal guidance to date has indicated that states should expect to assess students in the 2020-2021 school year," KDE said in the guidance document.
Testing was waived last spring amid uncertainties swirling around the then-new COVID-19 pandemic, but the need now for testing centers on the pandemic and how it has affected schooling, according to KDE.
"Considering the COVID-19 crisis, the most important reason for administering state assessments this spring is to gain a clearer picture of the pandemic’s impact on student learning, including for those most vulnerable groups. Recent studies suggest the learning loss in mathematics is large and is modest in reading," KDE said in the document.
In other words, testing can help determine the extent to which learning was disrupted by the pandemic, which has resulted in school closures and significant numbers of children attending virtual classes instead of face to face in classrooms.
The KDE Office of Assessment and Accountability plans to provide flexible testing windows. Current regulations require all tests to be administered in person with trained proctors. The department has ruled out remote proctoring for students testing at home.
KDE plans to review attendance and participation records to verify students are testing.
Students who attend in-person classes will test on their in-person days and school administrators will develop plans to bring in small groups of virtual students for testing.
Testing will be done under pandemic safety procedures such as masking and distancing.
Testing includes reading and mathematics in grades 3 through 8 and grade 10, science in grades 4, 7 and 11, and social studies and writing in grades 5, 8 and 11. Students in 11th grade also take the ACT.
Ashland schools "are as prepared as we possibly can be," student achievement director Richard Oppenheimer said. Teachers have been working since summer to prepare for spring testing, he said, Part of the job is getting students caught up on what they missed in the spring because of virus-related shutdowns.
Because of pandemic-caused disruption, schools would be better served by local benchmark assessments, which would yield data almost immediately, rather than in the fall when state data is released, according to Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea. Immediate data would be useful in planning summer school and other services, she said.
The data will be useful when it comes, for instance in defining need for improvement where learning during the pandemic has fallen short. Oppenheimer said. For instance, if data shows third graders fell behind in math, fourth-grade teachers would have a better understanding of what they need to work on to catch up, he said.