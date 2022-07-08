PIKEVILLE Gov. Andy Beshear announced Pike County will receive more than $2.3 million in investments to help construct a new senior center, provide clean drinking water and improve recreational.
“All of these projects will make the lives of Pike County residents better,” Beshear said on Wednesday. “We are supporting communities all across the commonwealth, and today’s funding will help eastern Kentucky for generations to come.”
Beshear announced his recommendation early Wednesday that the Appalachian Regional Commission approve a $780,444 grant to the center. If approved, the funding would provide educational equipment and materials for a nursing training complex at the Pikeville Medical Center. The grant would assure the complex has adequate classroom equipment and fixtures, science lab equipment and simulation lab equipment.
He presented $1 million to Pike County in Community Development Block Grant funds to construct a new senior center at 134 Bank St. in Pikeville. The current Pikeville Senior Center closed because of structural cracks and movement in the building’s foundation. The new senior center will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and will include a modern HVAC system.
The senior services have been eliminated at the current center because of the closure of the building.
Beshear presented $708,826 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Mountain Water District, which serves Pike County residents. The funding will allow for the installation of more than 50,000 feet of waterline and will supply clean drinking water to 125 new residential customers and one newly constructed mining facility. The project will provide an updated and dependable water supply for the community.
He also awarded a $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to Breaks Interstate Park. The ARC funds will be used to enhance the recreational Ratliff Hole Area, in Pike County, which is less than 0.2 miles away from a future pedestrian suspension bridge. This project will provide a trail connection between the bridge and the Ratliff Hole Area and upgrade the existing hospitality and parking facilities. The facilities serve swimmers and kayakers who use the Russell Fork River and have not been updated since 1990.
The City of Pikeville received $201,747 to improve pedestrian safety along a busy intersection from the Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will add a new crosswalk at the intersection of Ky. 3496 and South Mayo Trail. New raised concrete medians and ADA-compliant ramps will be installed. The ramps will feature tactile warning surfaces to help people with physical limitations cross safely. Also, increased signage will help alert drivers of pedestrians. Once complete, residents will be able to safely cross the intersection to walk to work, restaurants and medical offices. Walkable cities support positive health outcomes, reduced vehicle emissions and spur tourism.
Beshear presented a $125,000 ceremonial check to Pikeville for upgrades to Bob Amos Park. This project was selected by Beshear to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program. Funding will go toward resurfacing the multi-use trail at the park. The upgrades will improve erosion and drainage issues along the trail and make Bob Amos Park more accessible.