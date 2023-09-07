GREENUP The Commonwealth still wants its portion of justice against a man implicated in a nearly fatal cross-state police chase, which came to a stop near South Shore in January 2022.
John Clifton Thomas Knotts, of Pedro, Ohio, is charged on this side of the river on multiple charges, including attempted murder of police officers, drug trafficking and first-degree fleeing or evading for the Lucasville-to-South Shore pursuit.
Knotts is accused of firing at officers during the chase but no law enforcement officers were reported as injured at the time.
According to other news outlets, Knotts pleaded guilty earlier this year in Scioto County to three counts of attempted murder and gun possession and was sentenced to 25-29 years in prison.
Knotts also previously pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in holding up the PNC Bank in Ashland and participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
He was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge to 13 years on those cases.
Back in Greenup County, Knotts's case appeared on Thursday's docket for a pre-trial conference.
Knotts's attorney, public defender Charles Oppenheimer, told Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud Knotts was held in custody elsewhere and he didn't suspect they'd see Knotts "for several years."
With Commonwealth's attorneys hopeful to carry out the case, McCloud reset the matter for March 7.
