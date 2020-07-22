Preschoolers and special-needs children will not have to wear masks in school this fall, but will have to conform to other health safety practices such as social distancing and hand sanitization, according to guidelines issued by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Those and other recommendations will help preschool educators get started setting up classrooms and making plans for the coming school year now that they have their hands on guidelines.
The KDE issued the COVID-19 safety guidelines Monday and educators have been studying them since then.
“Teachers have been asking questions. Now teachers can make their plans and get their classrooms ready for the children’s return,” said Ashland student services director Lisa Henson.
The guidelines are aligned with KDE school safety practice recommendations issued in June.
The new guidelines differ in certain ways because of the cognitive level of preschoolers and special needs children.
“The guidelines are helpful because teachers have been concerned about masks. It’s so good to know masks are not required. So now we can develop an appropriate environment with that in mind, and develop better plans for how many kids we will have in a classroom,” said Greenup County preschool director Melissa Latimer.
Masks will not be required or recommended because preschoolers might be in danger of strangulation or suffocation, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. It also is likely many preschoolers would be incapable of wearing masks properly.
However, preschoolers should be taught to avoid touching their faces, to sneeze into their elbows and stay home when sick, according to the guidelines.
Helping small children and special-needs students understand how and why the practices are necessary will be up to the teachers, but the guidelines did provide some suggestions.
They include:
• Placing tape on the floor to remind children of personal space boundaries
• Breaking down steps for social distancing practices into key components.
• Reading or telling stories that reinforce the idea of social distancing
• Providing daily reminders of the need to distance
Teachers are encouraged to develop routines to reinforce the concepts and use signs and stickers to encourage the recommended 6-foot separation. Other recommendations include distancing sleeping mats and cots, arrange classrooms with space between learning centers and limit the number of children on outside play areas.
One change Ashland will need to make is in some of its preschool furnishings, Henson said. “We have to rethink soft surfaces,” she said. That means removing a rug children sit on during their circle time, removing some play furniture and also some dress-up clothes because the textiles could harbor the virus.
The guidelines recommend additional personal protective equipment for some who work with special-needs children for restroom needs, restraint and physical assistance. Additional equipment could include gloves, face shields, surgical masks and gowns.
The guildelines also outline some procedures for gifted and talented children, who sometimes take accelerated classes requiring travel to other buildings. For instance, virtual meetings should be considered but if students do travel to other buildings they should have temperatures checked upon arrival.
More information and links are available at the KDE COVID-19 webpage. Visit https://education.ky.gov/comm/Pages/COVID-19-Updates.aspx.