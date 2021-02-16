Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert W. Carpenter authorized the Greenup County Emergency Management Office to request assistance from the National Guard with removing downed trees that are blocking roadways and hindering power company crews from restoring power. The request also asks for assistance with transport of medical staff to facilities.
He also authorized us to request assistance from the Kentucky Division of Forestry to assist with tree removal.
The Governor’s office and Kentucky State Emergency Management Office approved the request and resources are currently deployed in Greenup County.