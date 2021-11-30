ASHLAND Kentucky State Rep. Scott Sharp, 100th District-R, highlighted some of his initial General Assembly experiences during Monday’s weekly Ashland Rotary Club meeting.
Elected to office in November 2020, Sharp said his first impression was that every other lawmaker was respectful and willing to work with one another, regardless of which side of the aisle they are on.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting that,” Sharp said. “I expected a lot of in-fighting to be honest, but everyone seemed respectful and concerned with getting along.”
One challenge Sharp encountered early in his tenure was a problem which has plagued a large portion of the Bluegrass State during the pandemic — unemployment.
“One of the first things I started working on was unemployment,” Sharp said. There were about 30 cases that required his immediate attention, with three of those cases being of critical importance. Sharp said he called the Labor Cabinet, and experienced what many others had dealt with — an extended wait without being able to speak to a representative.
Sharp said he attempted calling on the second day. When that did not yield results, he physically showed up at the Labor Cabinet’s door. After an extended discussion, Sharp was assured that the three cases in dire need would be taken care of immediately, and the balance of the cases would be handled as soon as possible. The experience, he said, showed him that the cabinet was “in disarray.”
Sharp said he discovered that his predecessor had begun a bill to reopen local unemployment offices. What happened next was reworking and improving the bill, as he described it. The bill called for the opening of 55 offices, Sharp said, but the governor’s office wanted to open 12 work force offices. They struck a compromise, resulting in 12 work force offices with satellite offices opened as needed.
“I didn’t think I was going to enjoy it as much as I have,” Sharp said of his early experiences. He said that he looked forward to serving his district to the best of his ability, and putting the needs of that district first.