Kentucky State Representative Patrick Flannery (96th District) said that his ordeal with cancer could have been much worse if he hadn’t seen his doctor immediately.
Flannery was diagnosed with testicular cancer, a type most often found in males between the ages of 15 and 44, though it can appear in other ages as well.
Around the second week of December 2021, Flannery began feeling discomfort and what he described as a little pain. He said the temptation was to ignore it, because like most people the prospect of a visit to the doctor’s office wasn’t appealing to him.
Fortunately for Flannery, he chose not to ignore the symptoms and now he said he believes that made all the difference in the world.
“I just had a gut feeling that something just wasn’t right,” Flannery said. “I let about a week and a half go by, then I talked to some medical professionals.”
On their advice he went to urgent care and was referred to a urologist on Dec. 23. The bloodwork from the urologist indicated a likelihood of cancer, and on Christmas Eve of 2021 Flannery was informed that he would need surgery.
“The type of cancer I had is a fast-moving and aggressive type of cancer,” Flannery said. But since he had caught it early, his chances were drastically improved. This did not mean it would prove to be easily overcome, however.
After the surgery at KDMC in Ashland in late December, Flannery said he felt that it was behind him; but that was proven to not be the case.
In spite of all indications being that the surgery had gone well, follow-up scans in late January 2022 revealed that his cancer had spread and it would be necessary to undergo chemotherapy.
Flannery began chemotherapy treatments in February 2022 at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, and continued these until April.
“On April 18, they let me ring the bell, which is something they let cancer patients do when they complete their treatment,” he said. “And in May I was declared cancer-free by my oncologist.”
Flannery said he is feeling better now, and that his hair is growing back after the chemotherapy. Now he feels that it is extremely important — and something he considers to be his duty — to get the word out to people that early detection is the first tool that can be used to save their lives in the case of a cancer diagnosis of any type.
“If I had been stubborn and waited to go get this checked out it is very likely that I would have had a much different outcome,” Flannery said.
His experience with the testicular cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery and chemotherapy has been a learning experience for him, Flannery said.
“And I feel like in many ways it has made me better,” he said. Now he feels as though his brush with cancer has strengthened his faith and inspired him to raise the awareness in others that testicular cancer is the most prevalent cancer in males of the 15-44 age group. Flannery himself is 41 years of age but was 40 when the diagnosis was made. His surgery took place the day after he turned 41.
“I’d like to educate families of young males to teach them to be aware of this and not to brush off getting checked out if they feel something isn’t right,” he said.
The support of family is invaluable he said, both in early detection and during the treatment process. Flannery said his wife, who is a teacher, stepped in and filled his role with the family when treatments kept him away as well as everything she normally did for the family. His mother, who is a nurse, was invaluable helping with transportation as well as caring for the chemotherapy PICC line in his arm during the treatment.
His mother’s efforts were crucial not only for his health, but to help Flannery fulfill his duties as a representative during the state legislative session that was ongoing during those treatments.
“My colleagues in Frankfort started calling her my ‘Chief of Staff,’” he said of his mother’s support. “She was there to make sure I was doing everything I needed to do, and drive me when I couldn’t drive. She was really a big help, and I was fortunate to have her.”
Flannery finished his chemotherapy the day after the legislative session ended in 2022.
Flannery said he intends to take everything the experience has taught him and put it to use to help others who might be going through all the difficulties involved in cancer treatment.
Today, he will be one of the speakers and share his story at the Relay for Life event being held at the Shriner’s Horse Park in Olive Hill beginning at 4 p.m. In the near future he hopes to establish a charity event of his own.
“I feel a need and a duty to be an advocate now for these types of things,” he said. “And I’m looking at different things legislatively that can be done to help cancer patients and cancer survivors.”
Flannery said his new perspective — the fact that he has been the one in the hospital bed with chemo running through his veins — has brought the need and immediacy forward in his thoughts, and ultimately his prayers.
“It changes your perspective forever,” he said. “And I want to do everything I can to help others that have or are going through this.”