OLIVE HILL Carter County Career and Technical Center hosted a showcase on Monday evening to introduce new and innovative components that highlight the importance of getting students prepared for the work force.
The technical center currently has five “specialties” for students to select from including welding, pre-nursing, carpentry, with heavy equipment operations and a pharmacy tech program being the newest editions.
On Monday evening, students, their families and community members were invited to the building to not only check out options for the future, but to see the new equipment and projects that will prepare students for their potential career paths.
New virtual reality equipment in welding and heavy equipment has made its way to the center that allows students hands-on experience and exposure to the machinery and tools they’ll use on a daily basis.
The heavy equipment classroom could have been mistaken for a Mr. Gatti’s playroom on Monday evening, with students and adults eager to hop on virtual bulldozers, semi-trucks and even a crane.
“Your emergency brake is still on,” a teacher corrected as a student struggled to maneuver a tractor trailer out of a parking lot onscreen.
“I was amazed at how spot-on and accurate the controls are,” said Drew McGuire, instructor of heavy equipment operations at the technical center.
McGuire had 12 years in the industry when he was notified of the start-up program and position available at the center.
In McGuire’s class, students will complete nine total modules and if they pass each section, they’ll graduate high school with the ability to enter construction jobs as a second-year apprentice.
With more than 30 different controls and driving simulations, McGuire said a student should easily enter a job in construction with the ability to show employers they have the fundamentals down.
In addition to the heavy equipment operations, starting as a junior, students can prepare to obtain their CDL’s. By their senior year, the goal is to be ready for the CDL written exam.
Down the hallway in the welding classroom was Dylan McDavid, the welding teacher with nine years of experience in the trade.
McDavid’s classroom now comes equipped with five virtual reality headsets designed specifically for beginner welders.
McDavid said the headsets introduce safety, muscle memory and fundamentals of welding before the students ever touch a piece of “real life” equipment.
Students that complete the welding program will take the Kentucky Department of Transportation Structural Welding Certification.
If a student has an interest in building, they would head to the workshop next door — currently housing the frame of a tiny home project.
What will eventually be a fully functional home, carpentry instructor Shawn Bocook said it’s the real deal and will include plumbing and electrical work, exposing students to even more trades.
“Anything we build that people use,” Bocook said. “... The kids take a lot more pride in that.”
Roughly 30 kids have had their hands in the project so far.
If students complete their necessary requirements, they will bypass a whole year of an apprenticeship in carpentry, which will tie students to a local union hall and entitle them to a higher entry level pay scale, according to Bocook.
Downstairs in two side-by-side classrooms sits the pre-nursing program and a brand new pharmacy-tech program.
Beside the classroom doors was a bulletin board adorned with photographs of program students with their future career goals listed beneath their headshot.
Future registered nurses, midwifes, occupational therapists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and pediatricians enter through the classroom doors on a daily basis — roughly 70 students all together.
Jaysa Kiser received her bachelor’s in nursing eight years ago and now teaches to high school students to prepare them for their own certifications.
The new pharmacy technician program teaches students to stock and pull medications safely and accurately as well as learning proper dosages.
According to Kiser, toward the end of the program students will complete clinicals with King’s Daughters Medical Center that will provide real-world experience.
Carter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Green said that although the school system is always focused on college readiness, students interested in specific trades should be just as career-ready.
Green said that while it’s not always in the school system’s budget to buy large pieces of equipment, providing simulations of real world machinery seems to do the trick.
“We’re providing real life experience for skills and exposure,” Green said.
Green also said that the simulations provide “video game-y” aspects that kids love these days, so students can have fun while simultaneously becoming productive in the future work force.