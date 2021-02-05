The Kentucky Department of Education is making changes in its school accountability system to track overall performance of districts, schools and student groups.
The evaluation will be based on academic and other measures, including school safety and climate, graduation rates and post-high-school preparedness.
The changes, mandated by legislation passed last year, were approved Wednesday by the Kentucky Board of Education. When they will go into effect remains unclear, because the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the normal schedule for state accountability testing.
Elementary, middle and high schools will base their performance ratings on the same measures but the measures will be weighted differently for each level, according to the KDE.
Elementary and middle schools will place more emphasis on reading, mathematics and English. High schools will lean more on graduation rates and post-secondary readiness.
Increased focus on graduation and preparedness for life after high school makes sense because that is the ultimate goal of public schools, Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. Insuring students are prepared for the future is ultimately more important than assessment numbers, she said.
“It validates the system when we emphasize that our accountability system reflects that and not just test scores,” she said.
The system will probably take effect next school year and districts will need some in-person class time to overcome learning losses and gaps that result from extended virtual education before they can effectively apply the weights and measures, according to Russell chief academic officer Heather Aldrich.
Once in place, district educators can use the data to improve their system, but it might take two or more years before there is enough data to see the impact, she said.
The system will use a color-coded table to show results, from a low of red through orange, yellow and green to a high of blue, according to the KDE. It would replace the current star system.
The changes next undergo a 60-day public comment period.