State health and education officials issued guidelines Monday for ways schools can bring small groups of students in for certain in-person gatherings during the period when most Kentucky schools are conducting remote education only.
The guidelines advise schools how to safely offer supplementary services to children ranging from special needs to talented and gifted, and to provide orientations.
The guidelines are designed to insure that services be rendered in person only if there is no practical or effective way to provide them remotely.
While in-person education is best for all students, it is particularly important for those who need special services, according to Russell Superintendent Sean Horne. “We would still be able to attempt to provide the service (remotely) but the service will be much better in person from a specialist than the virtual option,” he said.
The guidelines call for schools to meet the five universal conditions for interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic — social distancing, face coverings, screening for infection, sanitation and contact tracing. They also set limits on gatherings of 15% of the building capacity and 10 people in a room at one time, including adults.
For services such as occupational, physical and speech therapy, couseling and evaluations, the guidelines recommend time limits of two hours and staggered arrival and departure times.
They suggest sanitization steps for in-person assessments, such as sanitizing tables, chairs, keyboards and pencils between testing session and leaving test booklets out for 24 hours between uses.
They offer suggestions to assist students needing in-person help, whether in advanced courses or remedial learning.
“I liked the idea of bringing small groups in for remediation. That’s something we definitely will look into,” said Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
Bringing students in for orientation should include only students who need it most, according to the guidelines. For instance, freshmen may need in-person orientation more than sophomores or juniors because they are making the transition to high school.
Also, students in technical and career education may need safety training.
If orientations are required, schools should consider outdoor venues or drive-throughs, rotating stations or appointment only.
The guidelines warn that any in-person services be supplementary and not primary instruction, that crowding be avoided, that playground use be avoided and that no assemblies be scheduled.
The guidelines suggest solutions useful for eastern Kentucky, where a digital divide separates families with access to adequate internet service with those without, according to Moresea.
“It looks like they are really trying to accommodate those of us who are trying to bridge the gap,” she said.