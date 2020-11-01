FRANKFORT A plea for increased state funding tops the list of legislative priorities again this year for Kentucky's school superintendents.
They want the state to increase the amount it provides each district based on enrollment and attendance.
Top district officials also want the General Assembly to put preschool, family resource/youth service centers, gifted/talented programs, extended school services and resources such as textbooks at the top of the funding list.
Other top priorities also focus on funding: money to implement the school safety act passed last year, funding for professional development, full funding for teacher retirement, support for foster-care and special-needs children and adequate funding for the state education department.
In addition, superintendents want lawmakers to provide matching money for schools that pass what is called the local nickel tax for construction, and to allow school districts more avenues for implementing or raising taxes.
The funding priorities are part of an annual legislative shopping list assembled by the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.
The association also opposes any public funding for private education, including charter schools.
Local education officials for several years have struggled with state funding that does not keep up with the rising costs they face.
The funding amount for SEEK — which stands for Support Education Excellence in Kentucky and is the state's formula for distributing school funding — has remained relatively unchanged for several years, but the percentage of the cost of public schools borne by local districts has increased for more than a decade.
They also face rising costs for utilities, buses, fuel, technology and other necessities.
"Public education is being asked to do more with less. Things are not getting any cheaper, so funding is our No. 1 priority for sure," Russell Superintendent Sean Horne said.
The association maintains that the result is poorer districts are hit harder and that violates the goal of the Kentucky Education Reform Act — to achieve equitable educational opportunities across the state.
Pension funding is imperative, the association maintains, because teachers can't participate in the Social Security system. That leaves pensions as the chief retirement benefit.
The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted some of the inequities suffered by poorer districts — and the burden teachers bear, and shows the need for adequate school and pension funding, said Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
Parents can see the workload teachers bear and the difficulties of operating schools without sufficient funding, she said. "Teachers are asked to serve as counselors, nurses and coaches. They're asked to be everything to the community and not funded to do all these things appropriately," she said. "The pandemic has also highlighted the lack of internet access in eastern Kentucky and the poverty of eastern Kentucky and how that creates challenges in learning."
Schools in rural districts like Greenup, with extensive bus routes, need better state support for transportation. Currently the state funds transportation at 60 percent, and that is not enough, she said. "Those buses don't run on air," she said.
Whether more SEEK funding is in the cards is still up in the air — the general election Tuesday will determine which lawmakers will go to Frankfort for the coming session.
The association opposes any use of public money for private education. That includes vouchers and tax credits. "Because public education is currently underfunded in Kentucky, we oppose funding charter schools until our public schools are adequately funded," the association wrote on its website.