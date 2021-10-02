CANNONSBURG A single piece of attire will automatically increase one’s popularity in Ashland and the surrounding area these days: a Malibu Jack’s shirt.
Steve Hatton, the fun center’s co-owner, dons his business polo and walks around feeling “like a rock star,” he said with a laugh.
Hatton is spending more time in Boyd County than he is at home these days, he said, as Malibu Jack’s is on pace to open at Camp Landing later this year.
The old Kyova Mall Elder-Beerman space is completely vacant now. Jason Camp said “you wouldn’t believe all the stuff” removed from the site in order to pave the way for Malibu Jack’s.
The former EB storefront will serve as the main entrance for Malibu Jack’s, which has sites in Louisville and Lexington. Camp Landing’s Malibu Jack’s will be the Kentucky-based, family-owned business’ largest location — 170,000 square feet, said Hatton.
Camp, the majority owner of Camp Landing, said there will be multiple ways to set foot in what he predicts to be the No. 1 entertainment destination within 100 miles.
You can walk in between the Camp Landing Cinema — where seven of the 10 theaters are now operating, Camp said — and a soon-to-be restaurant called The Refinery. Camp said the 3J Group, of which he’s a part, will run that restaurant (formerly Callihan’s). There, you’ll experience a bevy of creativity as you venture through the Artsy Fartsy Walk — a product of Elisabeth Camp’s vision. Elisabeth is Jason’s wife.
Several of the current 35 Camp Landing employees were busy beautifying the long, wide hallway on Thursday. Jason Camp said some local artists have already contributed, such as a “Strongest Kid in the World” mural. Elisabeth is piecing together a colorful peace heart using paint cans.
When the Artsy Fartsy Walk concludes, another section of the former mall will feature a couple of retail spots. If you turn right, you can journey down to the former RJ Kahuna’s site — two restaurants are interested in assuming the space, Camp said.
If you turn left from Artsy, you can head straight for Malibu Jack’s. If you choose that route, Jack’s Island Grill, a bowling alley, in-house eateries featuring chicken, pizza and the like, and a bar will greet your eyes. Keep walking, and you’ll get to party rooms on your left and a sizable go-kart track on your right. The electric go-karts are about $12,000 apiece. Construction is well under way on the track.
“They’re super cool, and they have a push-button booster where it takes off and really goes,” Camp said.
Keep going — you’ll trek past a couple of tropical-themed fountains, which were there in the original Cedar Knoll Galleria — and you’ll reach the giant laser tag area. Then, you’ll get to the back side of the old Elder-Beerman site. That’s where it gets even more visually stimulating.
Now, as of Oct. 2, it’s just a gargantuan space, but picture this in your mind: a roller-coaster, arcade games, miniature golf, waterfalls, palm trees and more.
“Everybody likes to have fun, so everybody is our target audience,” Hatton said. He said he’s surprised at how many tri-state people have already visited Malibu Jack’s in Lexington or Louisville. Brothers Steve and Terry Hatton, and Terry’s son, Bryan, started Malibu Jack’s nine years ago.
Steve Hatton said the timing and location were perfect when Camp approached them.
“Ashland itself, there’s not enough population, but it’s designed to serve the tri-state area,” Hatton said. “You can pop right off the interstate. It’s for the entire tri-state area, all the way to Charleston and Morehead. We (Hattons and Camp) kinda shared the same vision.
“We’re very excited to get open,” he added. The timeline will get clearer, but the goal is to open sometime around Thanksgiving.
Malibu Jack’s will get the ball rolling at Camp Landing, which will eventually create 800 jobs, according to Camp.
The Cedar Knoll Sportsplex, a convention center, a hotel, an apartment complex, more retailers and more restaurants figure into the grand plan.
The 120,000-square-foot sports complex will be a dome, much like some of the NFL practice facilities, which is about 25% of the cost of a “brick-and-mortar” arena, Camp said. It will be multi-sport — basketball, volleyball and wrestling among them — and multi-purpose. The hope is to attract plenty of musical artists, too.
Camp said if the sportsplex is privately funded, it will be “a couple years” before it would be operational. If Boyd County Fiscal Court elects to devote American Rescue Plan Act funds toward it, it would expedite the process.
“We’re just looking at the right thing and the right fit,” Camp said.
There’s a 10,000-square-foot area in the old mall for locker rooms and such, he said.
Follow the Camp Landing Entertainment District Facebook page for updates on the project.
Just recently, a post indicated there was a successful Paint & Sip event on Wednesday in the cinema’s lobby. A few big-name movies are set to grace the screens soon — Venom, No Time To Die, Addams Family II and Halloween Kills are all released in October.
(606) 326-2664 |