RUSH Star Elementary in Carter County is asking for the community to help replace materials ruined by a flood caused by a malfunctioning sprinkler.
The sprinkler system malfunctioned Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., said Star Principal Charles Baker. Baker said Big Sandy Water was doing work on fire hydrants so the water was turned off for a period of time.
The school’s fire alarm went off and the water company worked to contact Baker. Once he was contacted and arrived, he found water had been running for about an hour, Baker shared.
Water had backed up in that portion of the system and an elbow broke, causing six classrooms to flood.
“We don’t know why that happened because it’s a dry system,” said Baker. “There shouldn’t have been any water in there, so we don’t understand what really happened.”
Baker said the primary grade classrooms are those affected. He explained that the school has an upper and lower hallway. The lower hall classes were the ones flooded.
Schools in Carter were already canceled for a traditional snow day on Friday. Star Elementary students were out of class Monday and Tuesday as clean-up is under way. Baker said parents and spouses of teachers and staff have joined alongside the school staff in clean-up efforts.
“The teachers were notified about what happened and immediately rushed onsite,” said a Star Elementary Facebook post. “They, along with their spouses, aides, county janitorial staff, and the superintendent worked for hours pushing water out of rooms, dumping water out of tubs of books, storage containers, teaching materials, virtually everything. Teachers tried to move out and salvage what things they could from their rooms while the water continued to rain down from the ceiling even after being shut off.”
Baker said he was grateful for Superintendent Paul Green who not only showed up to push water out of classrooms, but is working to help make orders.
“Dr. Green has been very helpful,” said Baker. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get this back put together and keep going.”
Baker also shared that David Deborde of Members Credit Union in Grayson stopped by with a $4,000 donation to help get repairs and clean-up moving immediately.
Sheetrock was going up Tuesday morning in the ceiling. Insulation will need replaced and walls will need repaired. Baker said he is hopeful the floor tiles will stay intact and not begin to peel up.
The district is working with insurance and official channels to get repairs and replacements for technology, but some materials won’t be covered. Technology, teaching materials and other items will be covered or purchased by the district, according to the Facebook post — though it is unknown how long it will take for orders to arrive and insurance to come through.
“The primary teachers had just completely redecorated their rooms in new themes for the start of this school year, investing countless hours and spending their own money on bulletin boards, learning centers/games and decorations to make classrooms beautiful and fun,” said the Facebook post.
The district also needs books to replace libraries that were built over years. The school library is intact, but the individual libraries in classrooms have little to be salvaged. The Facebook post requests that those who feel moved to help can help teachers purchase materials.
Kindergarten through third grade picture and trade books — new or used — can be shipped to the school. A specific teacher can be designated if someone desires.
Baker also said regular school supplies are also welcome as they work to get school back in session and students back in front of teachers. Baker said with the last few years of NTI and virtual learning, they want to get kids in the seats as much as possible.
Supplies like paper, pencil and typical classroom finds as well as books can be shipped or dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Star Elementary at 8249 East Highway 60, Rush, KY 41168.