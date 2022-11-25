CATLETTSBURG A man accused of pointing a gun at a man and having a standoff with police made a court appearance Tuesday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Robert T. Blevins, 27, of Ironville, was arrested in June after a Boyd Sheriff's deputy was dispatched near Forestdale Road in reference to an argument that escalated to Blevins allegedly pulling a firearm.
Court documents indicate that Blevins refused to leave his residence to speak with law enforcement aside from swearing at them from the front door.
Previous reports state that the deputy attempted to TASE Blevins before he retreated further into the house.
Earlier reports also include that Blevins told deputies that if they entered the home, he was willing to engage in a shootout.
Blevins eventually surrendered.
Blevins was taken into the Boyd County Detention Center following the incident and was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
Blevins was officially arraigned on those charges in circuit court on Tuesday.
Blevins appeared via video conference and was appointed public counsel.
Caleb Hurt, Blevins's attorney, entered a not-guilty plea on Blevins's behalf, requested evidence from Commonwealth's attorneys and requested a bond modification.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said that given Blevins seemingly "non-existent" criminal history aside from the latest event, he would not be opposed to allowing a $5,000 bond.
Circuit Court Judge George Davis said that "given circumstances of the case," Blevins's bond was modified to $5,000. If posted, he will be ordered to be under court-monitored conditions.
Blevins is facing up to five years in prison for the wanton endangerment charge alone.
