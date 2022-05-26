Members of the class of 2022 will celebrate the end of their high school careers and the beginning of the next chapter throughout the next four days.
Between today and Sunday, hundreds of local students will shake the hand of their high school principal or superintendent. They will move their tassels from right to left before tossing the cap in the air.
Local public school ceremonies begin with Paul G. Blazer High School and East Carter High School.
Blazer graduates will have an indoor ceremony inside the gymnasium at 7 p.m. today. The East Carter Class of 22 will simultaneously have their ceremony in the ECHS gym at 7 p.m. as well.
Almost all other schools will hold graduation ceremonies Friday evening.
Greenup County High School will be in the school’s gymnasium Friday at 7 p.m. Just down U.S. 23, Raceland-Worthington High School will be holding its ceremony on Friday in the gymnasium at 7 p.m. West Carter High School will also celebrate it’s seniors in its gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Russell is planning for a Friday outdoor ceremony in the football stadium at 7 p.m. If weather does not permit, the ceremony will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. on the field. Should weather curb the ceremony again, the graduates will don their caps and gowns Sunday at 2 p.m.
Boyd County is the only senior class scheduled for Saturday. The school will hold graduation at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. Fairview will have the final celebration of local public schools. The ceremony will be held in the school gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
It’s not a secret that the class of 2022 has not had a normal high school experience by any means.
“They were sophomores when the pandemic started,” said Kelley Moore, Principal at East Carter High School.
The students have truly only had a single normal year of high school, though this year was closer to normal than previous years. After their freshman year, the students were suddenly learning from home in the spring of their sophomore year. Their junior year was virtual, and this year had times of closings.
However, the principals all speak to the resiliency of the class of 2022.
“They’ve been through a lot over the last few years and they showed a tremendous amount of resiliency this year,” said Jason Smith, Principal of Greenup County High School.
Smith complemented the class on their ability to bounce back into the logistics of a school year after spending so much time virtual.
“The thing that stands out to me is that they have stuck together,” said Anna Chaffin, Russell High School Principal. “They still have those friendships. I think one of the things that stood out to me is how COVID brought them together.”
Chaffins spoke to the accomplishments of the class, and shared that they were a team.
Tom Collins, Principal at Raceland-Worthington High School, said the class of 2022 was a solid, school-oriented class with school spirit.
Collins said the class had many accomplishments, one of which was withstanding COVID. They kept the bar high for the standard of Raceland through “very tough times.”
Moore said the 2022 senior class at East Carter received the largest number of scholarship monies at least since she has been principal, and believes the number of athletes going to the next level of play is at least one of the highest in school history.
“They’ve been a successful group despite the last few years being challenging,” said Moore.
The Ashland Class of 2022 had the highest ACT score in the area last year, during a virtual year. The class also brought in $2 million in awards which were given out this week during senior awards, said Jamie Campbell, Blazer High School Principal.
Campbell said the monies will help students as they head off to local colleges and universities. Though some will head further away from home.
The class has the GPAs to be very successful in college, and the vast majority of students in the class are graduating considered work ready through certifications or other types of endorsements, according to Campbell.
Every student will be in the same cap and gown as their classmates over the weekend, but they will then head off on separate journeys.
Collins said the goal is always that Raceland, both the school and the community, help students “form a foundation.”
Moore said the Raiders are always welcome back home.
The last words Campbell wanted to leave with the graduates are words that would be repetitive to the students.
“I would say to them the same thing that they’ve heard me say a million times, which is that I know they’re going to be successful,” said Campbell. “I am encouraged by what they’ve done so far and it is my hope that they go off into life happy and successful being the best version of themselves that they can be.”