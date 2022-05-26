Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.