People everywhere are expressing their support of, and their hope for, the Ukrainian people. Their gumption, coupled with their resolute will, has proven to be a formidable force in the fight against Putin’s fascist invasion. Even the civilians are fighting the Russian armed forces, which are 10 times greater in strength than their own.
Much of the free world has aligned to launch a manifold counter attack. Governments are providing military weaponry. Corporations and financial institutions have aligned to inflict financial distress. Vast numbers of individuals are donating to charities so the humanitarian needs will be met. Nations are welcoming the refugees. This all gives me a glimmer of hope.
Yet, I wonder if this war will ever be over. Will oppression — in all of its forms — ever end? How will our own nation fare in the end? Will our earth be forever marred by the unrestrained aggression and a desire for revenge? How will the fight effect our communities? Will this war hit home? God only knows.
I also wonder about what we can do, as individuals, to be a force for good in this crisis. I have a few thoughts.
We should reach out to our fellow human beings through our giving. We can give to humanitarian aide organizations, or we can give a refugee a place to stay in our homes. And, most importantly, through our prayers, we should reach out to God.
There really is no way to reform the world, remake the governments, rebuild the nations, restore our communities or reconstruct our homes, without recreating the individual first. Only God has the power to do that.
•
“Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Tim. 2:1-4 NKJV)
•
“Your prayers and gifts to the poor have come up as a memorial offering before God.” (Acts 10:4)
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com