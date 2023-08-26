It is a beautiful time of year. The sky is a deeper blue and the clouds are a crisper white. The botanical world is in full bloom. The earth bears its fruit and unfurls its color. The birds sweetly sing from morning to night. A chorus of crickets and frogs joins in.
The setting sun has painted the evening sky with muted streaks of red. A lone stag runs and leaps through the front field, faster and with more grace, than I had seen before. Still awestruck, I turn my gaze to the rising crescent moon. Its dark side is bathed in earthshine. The stars and the planets began to take their place in the night sky, and slowly emerge into view.
The birds are quiet now, but the crickets and frogs sing on. Fog mystifies the valley.
The created ushers me into the presence of the Creator. My earthbound cares dissipate as I commune with the God of Heaven. The expanse between us closes.
The distance between He and I cannot be measured in terms of physical proximity. It is measured by my awareness of His presence, in both the weighty matters and the small.
I remember that Isaac, also, meditated in the field. (Gen. 24:63)
I recalled the time when God, in His lovingkindness, pervaded my space, and He spoke, assuredly and devotedly, the very words that set me free. I thought of numerous similar stories that have been relayed to me by others. I have been told of occasions where God seized the harrowing, and hallowed it, by the power of His being, through the effects of His presence alone.
When John the Beloved contemplated his own vast experiences with Jesus, he wrote “If they were all written down one by one, I suppose that the whole world could not hold the books that would be written.” (Jn. 21:25)
The Psalmists also told their stories in elevated thought. Although the meaning of the word “Selah” isn’t settled, many scholars believe that it marks a space for a meditative, reflective pause. The Psalmists inserted this word into their compositions many, many times.
Godly meditation is like a wine press. It takes our experiences, and our knowledge of God, and saturates them with sanctified thought. It fleshes out those things that we got wrong and leads us to hold onto those truths that sustained and enriched us. What is left is wisdom, expressed as a full-bodied wine, redolent with fragrance and fruit.
An unexamined life leaves only dregs.
As I contemplate my personal story, and the stories of the Bible, and other spiritual stories that I have been told, I discover there is one common thread:
God is ever-present, He knows all the details, and is in relentless pursuit of you.