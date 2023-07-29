Wisdom is not just for those who attend the best schools and the most prestigious of universities. Nor has wisdom been relegated to a distinguished, gray-haired, few. Wisdom isn’t confined to the words spoken in church, or spoken by a pastor. Though, wisdom can surely be found in those places too.
Scriptures tell us that wisdom is found in the street.
“Wisdom calls out in the street, she lifts her voice in the square; in the main concourse she cries aloud, at the city gates she makes her speech.” (Prov: 20-21). (See also 9:3, 8:1)
Wisdom calls out on the same streets that you and I travel on every day — in our everyday life — to school, to work, to church, and to play. They mark out our neighborhood.
Perhaps she has to raise her voice because we aren’t paying attention. We are trapped in our own little world, while a great big world surrounds us. Sometimes this world is bustling. Sometimes it merely exists. Either way, we give it no notice. And wisdom continues to cry.
She lifts her voice in the public places where people meet, and where they come and they go. She yearns to see human goodness. She implores us to live out the Word we have been taught, to apply what we know, in the place that we’re in. It’s where the rubber hits the road, so to speak. It’s how knowledge turns into convictions.
Wisdom makes her speech at the city gates, where everyone enters in, the prince and the pauper alike. She pleads for us all to be vessels of love, to both the needy and the amply supplied.
Alexander MacLaren writes that “she (wisdom) thence comes forth to inspire all human good deeds, to plead evermore with men, and to enrich those who listen to her with choicest gifts. Intellectual clearness, moral goodness, religious devotion, are all combined in the idea of Wisdom as belonging to men.”
God desires to give wisdom liberally to all people, for the common good.
“Does not wisdom call out, and understanding raise her voice?” (v. 8:1)