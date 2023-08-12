I have been walking with a limp lately. But it isn’t anything that a little RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) won’t take care of. That and ibuprofen.
My predicament makes me think of the patriarch Jacob who walked with a limp, too.
This part of Jacob’s story is tucked away in Genesis 32:24-29 and referred to once more in Hosea 12:4-5. Each narrative tells the story of Jacob wrestling with an angel with sparingly few words. Yet each imparts volumes of truth. Since this story is twice recorded, we best take a close look.
Moses, who wrote the first five books of the Bible, was the first to record the event. In addition to leading the Israelites out of Egyptian bondage, he was instructed by God to journal historical facts and record the law. Accordingly, his account of the wrestling match is written in a style typical of historical and legal documents.
“And Jacob was left alone. And a man wrestled with him until the breaking of the day. When the man saw that he did not prevail against Jacob, he touched his hip socket, and Jacob’s hip was put out of joint as he wrestled with him. Then he said, “Let me go, for the day has broken.” But Jacob said, “I will not let you go unless you bless me.” And he said to him, “What is your name?” And he said, “Jacob.” Then he said, “Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel, for you have striven with God and with men, and have prevailed.” Then Jacob asked him, “Please tell me your name.” But he said, “Why is it that you ask my name?” And there he blessed him. So Jacob called the name of the place Peniel: “For I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved.” Just as he crossed over Penuel the sun rose on him, and he limped on his hip.” (Genesis 32:24-32)
In contrast, the account penned by Hosea — who was a poet and a prophet — is expressed in idyllic form, and reveals the unique personality of its author.
“He strove with the angel and prevailed; he wept and sought his favor. He met God at Bethel, and there God spoke with us — the Lord, the God of hosts, the Lord is his memorial name”.
(Hosea 12:4-5)
Each word of each passage was inspired by God, who allowed the unique traits of each writer to shine through.
These passages fit together like a jigsaw puzzle to reveal a beautiful scene. Combined, they suggest the wrestling was not physical. The weapons were those of spiritual warfare — tears, supplications and fervent prayers. Though Jacob contended with God with all of his might, his struggle was not for a physical victory. He strove with God for a blessing. After all, just a touch from Him would hobble the man.
Perhaps Jacob’s limp is the Old Testament equivalent of Paul’s thorn in the flesh, given to him to buffet his pride. With God, we win by yielding.
Since my infirmity, I’ve observed a large percentage of us limps a bit when we walk. Perhaps my view is skewed by my age and the age of those around me. Nevertheless, we should know that we are in good company. May our limp remind us of Bethel, where God spoke with Jacob — and with us — for we are his spiritual descendants.
He met God at Bethel, and there God spoke with us — the Lord, the God of hosts, the Lord is his memorial name”. (Hos. 12:4)
God blessed us to be a blessing. Through us, all families and all nations of the world are blessed when we walk in His way. (Gen. 28:14, 22:18)
Wrestle with that for awhile!