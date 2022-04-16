“For as the earth brings forth its bud, As the garden causes the things that are sown in it to spring forth, So the Lord GOD will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations.” (Isa. 61:11)
Springtime occurs when the earth on its axis tilts our hemisphere more toward the sun. The increase in warmth and sunlight causes the earth to release its botanical treasures. The ‘springing forth’ of new life up from the ground is actually how the season of spring got its name.
Fittingly, the Christian observance of Easter occurs in the springtime. Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ, His conquering of death, and what it means to us. For example, “we have been planted together in the likeness of His death, so we shall also be in the likeness of his resurrection.” Additionally, “Christ is the first of a great harvest of all who have died.” (See Rom. 6:5, 1 Cor. 15:20,)
It’s a glorious cause for a celebration! I’ll explain why.
One day, our labor will cease and our interaction with the world will stop. We will lie dormant in winter’s finished garden, tucked beneath a blanket of soil. But our time there will be a Sabbath of sorts. We will rest through it, and we will emerge, restored and prepared for what is to come. For when the blazing light of the Son falls upon us, we will be made alive. And we will rise. Just has He has risen.
“Arise, shine; For your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.” (Isa. 60:1 NKJV)
“Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.” (Eph. 5:14)
"And after my skin is destroyed, this I know, That in my flesh I shall see God”. (Job 19:26)