The first thing I noticed about Megan was her smile.
I was visiting the Hillcrest Bruce Mission where she sometimes volunteers. I was ricocheting about in my usual rush and her countenance halted me a bit. It reminded me to slow down and to partake of life’s sweeter moments. It prompted me to get to know the people that I cross paths with.
Ironically, her youngest child had asked, a few years before, “Mom, why don’t you smile?” The words were a wake up call. Though she was one-year clean at the time, Megan knew in her heart that things were not right. It has been said children enter the places that others simply cannot.
“Out of the mouth of babes, God established strength, …that He might silence the enemy …”. (see Psalm 8:2 NKJV)
For half of her life, Megan struggled with addiction and the adverse consequences that come with it, including domestic violence. For reasons unknown, she had run from God. And the further she ran, the darker things got. Satan had devoured her at a young age and he is a formidable foe.
She once lost the custody of her two youngest children when the younger found her, blueish and near to death, from a drug overdose. She accepts the awful responsibility for inflicting immeasurable pain on her family. The resulting isolation from her loved ones made her own pain deeper yet.
Looking back, she dares to wonder if the overdose was intentional. The very thought that she could have died makes her shudder. But something good had pierced the trauma. God had set before her a choice between life and death. Megan chose life. She absolutely did not want “to be done.” Still, she could only take baby steps in the right direction, and take them one at a time. One walks before one runs.
God met her where she was, as He has done for all of us. She just didn’t realize it at the time. She wanted to watch her grandchildren play soccer, but it was difficult for her to be around other people. She still bore the scars of her past inside.
She began by watching a grandchild’s soccer game, for 15 minutes, from the parking lot. It was a start. She slowly increased her time there until she was able to watch parts of games from the stands. She now watches all of her grandchildren’s games and sits amongst the fans. This was a giant leap forward for her.
She had taken the small step that He bid her to take, then He showed her which one to take next. As she stepped out in faith, He began to heal her anxiety. And her familial relationships.
Megan had not grown up in the church. One day she was compelled to go so she could give her granddaughter a birthday gift. The church was the only place she could see her. While there, she heard the Truth preached and she couldn’t resist it. She made her way to the alter. She gave everything to Christ — her guilt, her anger, her shame. In exchange, He gave her His righteousness and newness of life. The peace was overwhelming.
The Word began to come to her through preachers, through the influence of a therapist, and through many others. It came to her in every place. She began to feel things — His promptings — deep inside.
“For You, O LORD, will bless the righteous; With favor You will surround him as with a shield.” (Psalm 5:12)
She was assigned to the Hillcrest Bruce Mission as a volunteer so she could meet the work requirement of her public assistance. There, she experienced the joy that comes from “people helping people.” The joy won her over. Her anxiety fled. Through God’s redemptive work, she discovered her life’s purpose. She wanted to spend her life helping people.
Through the many opportunities made available to her at the mission, she set out to make this happen. With the help of academic and financial advisors from both Ashland Community and Technical College and Morehead State University, Megan is on track to earn a college degree either in social work or in counseling. She has attended the Pathways Peer Support Academy and has passed the state test. She also completed the requirements to have her law violations expunged. Now she is gainfully employed and using her compassion and her experience to help others who have a history that is similar to hers.
She plans to continue on this path by doing each next thing that God asks her to do.
He has given her a hunger and thirst for righteousness that she never had before. Jesus, in His Sermon on the Mount, tells us that she “shall be filled”. (Mat 5:6) This is in contrast to her former ways, which always left her empty. She has no appetite for that anymore.
Megan looks forward to all of God’s goodness she has yet to take hold of, and to becoming all that she has yet to become. On the way, she will smile and she will laugh. Though it hasn’t been easy, she is enjoying the journey, one step at a time.